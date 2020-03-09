Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo of Son Tennessee's 'Snuggle Puddle' with Dog Lou

It’s a dog day afternoon!

Reese Witherspoon shared an adorable photo of her son Tennessee cozying up with her bulldog Lou on Instagram Monday.

In the photo, the Morning Show star’s 7-year-old can be seen snuggling next to the family pup in a dog bed. Lou, who was adopted by Witherspoon in 2019, has one paw draped over the sleeping boy as he buries his face in the dog’s chest.

“Cuddle puddle! 🥰 #louthebulldog,” Witherspoon captioned the shot.

The cute moment also had Witherspoon’s Instagram followers swooning.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon's son Tennessee and dog Lou Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

“Omg the wins the internet today,” the Instagram account for Oprah Winfrey‘s magazine responded in the comments section.

“Oh the cuteness,” Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson wrote, while The Bachelor alum Jamie Otis commented, “Aw so cute!!!”

This was not the first time Witherspoon gave fans a glimpse of Tennessee’s sweet friendship with Lou. In February, the actress posted a picture of herself sick at home while her family tries to comfort her.

In the shot, Witherspoon — lying on a couch — gazes into the camera as she holds a coffee cup in her hand while Tennessee cuddles with Lou and their other family dog, Pepper.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon and family reese witherspoon/Instagram

“Is this how you cure a sinus infection? 🍵🤒 #sickday,” she captioned the adorable family shot.

Witherspoon frequently shares updates on her work on social media, including updates on new books she’s reading, shows she’s developing and her clothing line, Draper James.

She recently shared a candid Instagram post in which she spoke about feeling “overwhelmed” by recent events alongside a photo of Tennessee at the beach.

“This morning, a friend said to me, ‘I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment’ and I started to cry. I just felt so heavy-hearted,” the Oscar winner wrote in the caption.

She continued, “There is so much happening… a devastating storm in my hometown of #Nashville, people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord. Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday.😳 Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole.”

“But my friend offered me a moment. To just feel sad. So I wanted to offer it to you all. A moment or a day or a week. Take what you need,” she added. “Remember that pain is inevitable. But friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies are very real too. We are in this together. Let’s take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD. ✨”

Witherspoon is also proud mom to daughter Ava, 20, and son Deacon, 16.