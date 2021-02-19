The actress, 44, poked fun at the fact that she was cast as Adam Sandler's mom for the 1999 film, despite being 10 years younger than him

Reese Witherspoon Shares Throwback Photo with Her Daughter Ava as a Baby on Little Nicky Set

Reese Witherspoon is feeling nostalgic!

On Friday, the mom of three shared a throwback photo of herself on the set of the comedy Little Nicky with her eldest child, daughter Ava, in 1999.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Me and my little Angel Ava 💫" she wrote on Instagram.

At the time, Witherspoon was just 23. She also poked fun in her caption at the fact that she was cast as Adam Sandler's mom for the film, even though he is 10 years older than her.

"#1999 on the set of Little Nicky playing @adamsandler's mom," she wrote. "Yes. His MOM. 🤣"

She has previously been candid about becoming a mother early in her life and career.

The year Witherspoon gave birth to Ava, she starred in the films Election, Cruel Intentions and Best Laid Plans. Not long after, she took on the iconic role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

"To be completely candid, I was terrified too," Witherspoon said of being a young parent while on The Drew Barrymore Show last year. "I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it."

Image zoom Credit: Reese Witherspoon/ Instagram

"I didn't know if I was going to have steady work, too," she continued. "I made movies, but I hadn't established myself as someone who could demand that it shoot close to my kids' school."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Witherspoon added that at the time she "didn't have any real power or leverage within my industry."