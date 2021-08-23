Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet and Silly Selfie with Her Oldest Children: 'Goofy Is Genetic'
Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon isn't a regular mom — she's a cool mom!
On Sunday evening, the 45-year-old actress shared a sweet and silly photograph on Instagram of herself posing with her two older children, daughter Ava and son Deacon, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. (Witherspoon is also mom to son Tennessee James, who she shares with husband Jim Toth.)
Posing in a tropical locale, Witherspoon stood between her two kids making a funny face as Ava, 21, threw her arms up in the air for the snapshot, while Deacon, 17, held his hand in his pocket and flashed a smile.
For the picture, the Legally Blonde star wore a short white dress, while Ava sported a red top tucked into a pair of jean shorts. Deacon, meanwhile, topped off his blue T-shirt and black pants with a baseball cap.
"Turns out… goofy is genetic 🧬!" the proud mother captioned the adorable family snapshot.
RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Talks 'Rewarding' Relationship with Her 'Adult Children': 'Makes Me Want to Cry'
The sweet photograph comes shortly after Phillippe, 46, shared a carousel of breathtaking photos and videos from his recent trip to the McCauley Warm Springs in New Mexico with Deacon days prior.
Phillippe also included some pictures of the duo enjoying the summer sun in the Santa Fe National Forest in his series of shots. "The rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed 🙏," he captioned the post.
The Morning Show actress recently opened up about watching her children get older. "That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," Witherspoon told Tracee Ellis Ross in June for Interview.
"I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now," Witherspoon continued. "So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life."
"Adult humans," she added. "I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."