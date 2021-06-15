Reese Witherspoon Talks 'Rewarding' Relationship with Her 'Adult Children': 'Makes Me Want to Cry'

Reese Witherspoon says she "never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them," referring to daughter Ava, 21, and sons Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, 8½

Reese Witherspoon is thankful for the close relationship she has with her children.

For Interview's Summer 2021 cover story, The Morning Show actress, 45, chats with Tracee Ellis Ross about navigating Hollywood and family, with Witherspoon at one point getting emotional while discussing her bond with her kids.

Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and shares 8½-year-old son Tennessee James with husband Jim Toth, whom she wed in 2011.

When Ross asks about the "last thing that gave you delight," Witherspoon answers: "Dancing around my kitchen this morning to different top 40 songs. I'll do anything to make people laugh, it's sad. I'm sure my children find it horrifying, but my mother used to do the same thing."

"They'll look back on it fondly," says Ross, 48, "and it will probably promote you having a long, fruitful, delicious relationship with your kids the way you do with your mom, because I know how much you love your mom."

"That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," Witherspoon then says. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now."

The mom of three adds, "So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."

For Mother's Day last month, Ava paid tribute to Witherspoon, writing on Instagram, "To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante, and so much more: Happy Mother's Day! 💐💕." The proud mom commented, "Aww!! I'm so lucky to have you in my life! Favorite Daughter 💗"

Additionally, Deacon wrote on his own page, "Every day is Mother's Day when u got a mom this good 😌 I love u mama ❤️," as Witherspoon replied in the comment section, "Love you to the moon and back ! 🌙 💫."

The Oscar winner also honored her own mother, Betty, sharing a smiling photo with her. "The original Mama Bear who taught me to be fierce and loving. Kind and strong. I love that I can always count on her for a great laugh and the best mothering advice!" wrote Witherspoon.