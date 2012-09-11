BumpWatch: Reese Witherspoon's Great Expectations

An expectant (and beaming!) Reese Witherspoon drapes her bump in a black dress while running errands Monday in Brentwood, Calif.

Think she’s excited to welcome her new addition?

After wrapping her time on set for her new movie Devil’s Knot, the actress is back in L.A. awaiting the arrival of her first child with husband Jim Toth.

“I’m feeling very round,” the mom-to-be, 36, told PEOPLE in June. “I’m always feeling like I’d like to eat everything in sight!”