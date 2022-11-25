Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving

Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 23, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Updated on November 25, 2022 01:30 PM
https://www.instagram.com/stories/reesewitherspoon/2979416384272666505/
Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with some of her favorite people.

The actress shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram Story on Thursday, including one snap of her posing with daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon is also mom to sons Deacon Phillippe, 19, with Ryan and Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth.

Reese Witherspoon family
Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Last month, the Big Little Lies actress celebrated son Deacon on his 19th birthday, sharing a current photo on Instagram of the budding actor as well as one of him as a kid.

"Big Birthday Love for @deaconphillippe today ! 💫," Witherspoon wrote in the caption, calling her son "the guy who possesses the most joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent. And the biggest heart in the world. 💓"

"Could not be more PROUD of you.. I love you, D! 💫💙 🎶," she concluded the heartfelt post.

Reese Witherspoon family
Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Celebrating Tennessee's birthday in September, Ava reflected on the 13-year age gap she shares with Tennessee, revealing that while it "once worried" her, she now finds it to be the "greatest gift."

"Today's the day…TENN IS 1️⃣0️⃣!! 🎊 Happy happy double-digit birthday to the absolute legend & tiny teenager that is my baby brother. He asks all the best questions, has all the smart (& sassy) comebacks, and shows up in life as nothing less than his most authentic, goofy, and feisty self," Ava began the lengthy caption on Instagram.

"He works hard and plays even harder and is constantly surprising those in his life with his immense maturity, intellect, and compassion for those he loves."

"I once worried about our 13-year age gap, getting to share some of my favorite childhood movies, shows, books, activities, and memories with him has been the greatest gift I never saw coming," she continued. "Thanks T for making me an even better big sister & for all that you teach us just by being you. ❤️ Pava."

