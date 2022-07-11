Reese Witherspoon's Lookalike Daughter Ava Fixes Mom's Makeup, Shows New Tattoo in Sweet Pics

"Love sharing sunsets with my girl," Reese Witherspoon wrote alongside two new photographs with Ava

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram is a refreshingly honest look at the superstar's everyday life.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner posted a snap of herself and daughter Ava Phillippe both grinning as they posed in front of a gorgeous sunset. A second image in the carousel shows Ava — Reese's daughter with ex-husband Ryan Philippe — wiping her mother's face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Love sharing sunsets with my girl 💞*esp when she fixes my makeup 🥰" Witherspoon joked in the caption.

The pictures also show Ava with a new body inking. The 22-year-old — who looks just like her movie star parents — has been seen with a few pieces of body art in the last year but Reese's latest snaps show Ava with an "Admit One" ticket design on her forearm.

During Coachella this year, Phillippe chatted with PEOPLE about updating her Legally Blonde star mama on her outfit choices.

"When we're separated, we're like, 'What are you wearing? Oh! That's weirdly similar," Phillippe told PEOPLE.

Phillippe also credits her mom as well as her grandmother for showing her that makeup has the ability to empower anyone who chooses to wear it.

"My first memories of makeup are of [watching] my grandmother and the way she does her lipstick and her blush and her eyeliner. And the way my mom would get glammed up for events," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Ava Phillippe Says Her Mom Reese Witherspoon Asks Her for Make-up Tips

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.