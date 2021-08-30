Reese Witherspoon Recalls Not Having 'A Lot of Support' After Birth of Daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about her early obstacles with motherhood.

During a recent episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, the actress, 45, spoke to Kristen Bell and Monica Padman about the struggles she faced when she and her then-husband welcomed their first child.

Witherspoon gave birth to Ava, now 21, in September 1999, about two months after she and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe tied the knot. The pair would then go on to welcome son Deacon, now 17, in October 2003, before separating three years later in 2006.

"I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work," she explained. "I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious."

Noting that she "couldn't have worked" through the first few months she was a new mom to Ava, Witherspoon explained, "I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work, but it's just not a one-person job."

"I would even say it's not a two-person job," the Big Little Lies star added.

Over the weekend, Witherspoon, who is also mom to son Tennessee James, 8, with husband Jim Toth, shared how grateful she is for her two older children with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mom 😊️," the proud mother captioned the adorable family snapshot.