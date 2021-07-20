Deacon Phillippe shared photos on Instagram from a recent getaway with his girlfriend, sister Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend

Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava and Deacon Vacation with Their Significant Others: 'I'm So Lucky Man'

Reese Witherspoon's kids are growing up.

Ava and Deacon Phillippe recently enjoyed a getaway with their significant others, of which Deacon posted some photos to his Instagram on Tuesday. "I'm so lucky man," the 17-year-old captioned the post.

Among the photos Deacon shared were images of himself and girlfriend Marine Degryse soaking up some sun, as well as a group shot of the couple posing with sister Ava, 21, and her boyfriend Owen Mahoney.

"Let's go back in time," Marine wrote in the comments section of Deacon's post. She also shared some photos from the trip on her own Instagram feed. "Miss my girl," Deacon commented on her post with a crying face emoji.

"Hehe good times," Ava commented on Marine's post.

Although Witherspoon, 45, and husband Jim Toth, 50, didn't appear in the vacation photos, their youngest son Tennessee James, 8, posed for some cute photos with Deacon, sitting on his older brother's shoulders.

The Morning Show actress recently opened up about watching her children get older. "That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she told Tracee Ellis Ross in June for Interview.

"I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now," Witherspoon said. "So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."

The feeling is mutual, as Witherspoon's kids previously expressed their love for her on Mother's Day.

"To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante, and so much more: Happy Mother's Day!" Ava wrote on Instagram.