In a tribute to Reese Witherspoon in May, her son Deacon wrote, "Every day is Mother's Day when u got a mom this good"

Reese Witherspoon Jokes She's 'Trying to Convince' Deacon, 17, to Form a Mother-Son Band with Her

Reese Witherspoon is in talks with her teenager in the hopes of starting up a mother-son music group.

On Wednesday, The Morning Show actress, 45, shared a sweet photo sitting alongside her 17-year-old son Deacon while out to eat, adding a slick filter to the image and joking it could be their album cover.

"Making sure we get some good photo options in case we ever need an album cover for the mother x son band I'm trying to convince @deaconphillippe to start with me 🎤," Witherspoon captioned the post.

The idea might not be too far fetched, either! Deacon began his own music career last year, releasing two singles: "Long Run" featuring Nina Nesbitt, and "Love For The Summer" featuring Loren Gray.

And Witherspoon, of course, won an Academy Award in 2006 for Best Actress for Walk the Line, in which she played country music legend June Carter Cash. She underwent six months of singing lessons and auto-harp training for the role.

For Interview's Summer 2021 cover story in June, Witherspoon talked with Tracee Ellis Ross about navigating Hollywood and family, with Witherspoon at one point getting emotional while discussing her bond with her kids.

She shares Deacon and daughter Ava, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, plus 8½-year-old son Tennessee James with husband Jim Toth, whom she wed in 2011.

When Ross asked about the "last thing that gave you delight," Witherspoon answered: "Dancing around my kitchen this morning to different top 40 songs. I'll do anything to make people laugh, it's sad. I'm sure my children find it horrifying, but my mother used to do the same thing."

"They'll look back on it fondly," said Ross, 48, "and it will probably promote you having a long, fruitful, delicious relationship with your kids the way you do with your mom, because I know how much you love your mom."

"That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," Witherspoon then said. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now."

The mom of three added, "So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."