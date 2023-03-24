Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Are 'Committed to Co-Parenting' Son, 10, amid Divorce: Source

Reese Witherspoon shares youngest son, 10-year-old Tennessee, with Jim Toth

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 24, 2023 05:17 PM
REese witherspoon
Photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Reese Witherspoon is putting her kids first amid her divorce from Jim Toth.

The Oscar winner, 47, and her talent-agent husband, 52, shared news of their divorce Friday after nearly 12 years of marriage, with sources telling PEOPLE that the two are focused on taking care of their family during this time.

"They love Tennessee, and this is their focus. The move from Los Angeles to Nashville was a big deal for him," the source tells PEOPLE. "They don't want the divorce to affect him negatively. They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama."

Another source tells PEOPLE that the decision was made with the whole family — which includes Witherspoon's two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19 — in mind.

"They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision," the source says of Witherspoon and Toth's split.

"They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."

The actress, who turned 47 on Wednesday, and Toth announced the end of their marriage in a joint statement on Friday, days before their 12-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

