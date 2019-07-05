Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Fourth of July by Jumping Off Boat with Son Deacon

Reese Witherspoon had an epic, family-filled Fourth of July!

On Friday, the Big Little Lies star, 43, shared a sweet video from her holiday, which shows her jumping off a boat with her elder son Deacon Reese.

“How did I let you talk me into this @DeaconPhillippe?!” Witherspoon captioned the clip.

In the post, the mother-son duo can be seen sitting on the edge of the boat as Deacon, 15, counts down before their big leap.

Witherspoon, who sported a festive red one-piece swimsuit, then belts out a loud squeal before jumping. Deacon made sure to comfort his superstar mom by holding her hand as they plunged into the water.

Witherspoon also shared an adorable boomerang with her 6-year-old son Tennessee James “Hats off to a great week with family! Wishing everyone a happy 4th of July! 💥🇺🇸” the actress captioned the post, which shows Tennessee throwing a multicolored ball in the air as Witherspoon waved an American-flag-styled fan.

Witherspoon also documented the celebration on her Instagram Stories. She shared another image of Tennessee, this time he was running in a field of grass, still holding the ball.

She then posted a clip of their food for the evening writing, “BBQ time.”

RELATED GALLERY: July Fourth 2019 — See How the Stars are Celebrating

Witherspoon followed up with a video of her husband Jim Toth enjoying the Fourth of July spread. She drew hearts over the post and used the heart-eyed filter.

Next up, the actress shared her view of the fireworks, playing “Stars and Stripes Forever” by Sousa John Philip in the background.

Witherspoon concluded the Fourth of July posts by sharing a selfie with Deacon, writing “Love my guy” and a shot of her daughter Ava Elizabeth and Tennessee walking on the beach.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon and Deacon

Image zoom Ava Phillippe and Tennessee James Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon’s holiday comes just a few weeks after Page Six reported that she recently dropped $6.2 million on a two-acre compound in Malibu, California.

The gated property includes both a main house, a farmhouse built in 1949 and a guest house, the outlet states, as well as a filming studio, stables, a fire pit and an outdoor living room.

Page Six also reports that the new space — which was previously used for weddings — won’t be leveraged for work purposes. A source told the outlet that it also is “not going to be” the actress’ “primary residence.”