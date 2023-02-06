Reese Witherspoon Enjoys 'Perfect Sunday' Out to Lunch with Son Deacon in Sweet Photos

Reese Witherspoon spent some quality time with son Deacon, who is currently enjoying his first year of college

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 01:52 PM
Reese Witherspoon Enjoys 'Perfect Sunday' Out with Son Deacon
Photo: Reese Witherspoon/instagram

Reese Witherspoon is soaking up quality time with her son.

Sharing photos from her "Perfect Sunday" on Instagram over the weekend, the Your Place or Mine actress, 46, enjoyed part of her day grabbing a bite with 19-year-old son Deacon.

"Perfect Sunday with my guy @deaconphillippe ☕️ 🥰🍳 ❤️," she captioned the sweet set of photos, one that shows her view of Deacon at the table and one showing his view of his mom.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of her new movie Your Place or Mine in Los Angeles night, Witherspoon opened up about how she felt dropping Deacon off at college.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It means you did your job right," she said. "And I'm so proud of my kids. They're thriving in the world and I'm so happy for them."

Deacon is now attending New York University, and recently posted a collage of photos and videos sharing his dorm life at the school. In one photo, he sat on his dorm bed with several decorations on the wall behind him, including a lit-up broken heart and a red Joel Embiid basketball jersey.

"In flow" he captioned the post, which also showed his view of the city at sunset outside his dorm room. Deacon has also been sharing some snippets of a song that he's been working on in the dorm called "Guess" in several other Instagram posts.

Reese Witherspoon and her children
Reese Witherspoon with her children Ava and Deacon. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Back in December 2020, Deacon opened up about his passion for producing with Interview magazine and shared that dad Ryan Phillippe, who also makes music, helped him get into it.

"When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked. I realized there's more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it's the production that makes me feel something," he explained. "I asked my dad about how it works, and he taught me all the stuff he knew, and then I started watching YouTube videos."

Witherspoon — who also shares daughter Ava, 23, with Phillippe — has shown pride for her older son's musical accomplishments by posting an adorable video of her dancing to "Long Run" on Instagram. "When your kid has his first single ... you gotta dance!" the caption read.

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Reese Witherspoon Says She's 'So Proud' of Her Kids' Success: 'It Means You Did Your Job Right'
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, honoree Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo with Husband Jim Toth and Her 3 Kids as They Celebrate Christmas
https://www.instagram.com/stories/reesewitherspoon/2979416384272666505/
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, as They Celebrate Thanksgiving
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Son Deacon for Having the 'Biggest Heart' on 19th Birthday
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Son Deacon for Having the 'Biggest Heart' on 19th Birthday
Ava Phillippe, 23, Stuns In Bikini Top At Celine Show
Ava Phillippe Sports Bright Orange Hair and Bikini Top at Celine Runway Show in LA
Your Place or Mine First Look
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in First Look at Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' : We 'Had Fun'
Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe Spends New Year's Eve at the Hospital After Injuring Her Ankle: 'My Clumsy Self'
ryan phillippe weighs in on whether his kids look like him or reese witherspoon: 'isn't it obvious'
Ryan Phillippe Weighs in on Whether His Kids Look Like Him or Reese Witherspoon
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back
deacon phillippe homeschool graduation https://www.instagram.com/p/Cek3NqEuY9x/ credit Ryan Phillippe/instagram
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Celebrate Son Deacon's Graduation with Backyard Commencement
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiqJzi5umfZ/. reese witherspoon /Instagram ava phillippe
Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Three Generations Photo with Mom and Daughter Ava: 'Brunch Crew'
Reese Witherspoon daughter Ava
Reese Witherspoon Enjoys Fun 'Dinner Date' and Colorful Cocktails with Lookalike Daughter Ava
Reese Witherspoon son Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Son Tennessee's 10th Birthday: 'So Lucky to Be Your Mama'
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend HBO Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Think She Resembles Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe: 'I Don't See It'
Love sharing sunsets with my girl ??*esp when she fixes my makeup
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 'Wonderful' Daughter Ava's 23rd Birthday: 'The Most Amazing Woman'