Reese Witherspoon Enjoys 'Perfect Sunday' Out to Lunch with Son Deacon in Sweet Photos

Reese Witherspoon is soaking up quality time with her son.

Sharing photos from her "Perfect Sunday" on Instagram over the weekend, the Your Place or Mine actress, 46, enjoyed part of her day grabbing a bite with 19-year-old son Deacon.

"Perfect Sunday with my guy @deaconphillippe ☕️ 🥰🍳 ❤️," she captioned the sweet set of photos, one that shows her view of Deacon at the table and one showing his view of his mom.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of her new movie Your Place or Mine in Los Angeles night, Witherspoon opened up about how she felt dropping Deacon off at college.

"It means you did your job right," she said. "And I'm so proud of my kids. They're thriving in the world and I'm so happy for them."

Deacon is now attending New York University, and recently posted a collage of photos and videos sharing his dorm life at the school. In one photo, he sat on his dorm bed with several decorations on the wall behind him, including a lit-up broken heart and a red Joel Embiid basketball jersey.

"In flow" he captioned the post, which also showed his view of the city at sunset outside his dorm room. Deacon has also been sharing some snippets of a song that he's been working on in the dorm called "Guess" in several other Instagram posts.

Reese Witherspoon with her children Ava and Deacon. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Back in December 2020, Deacon opened up about his passion for producing with Interview magazine and shared that dad Ryan Phillippe, who also makes music, helped him get into it.

"When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked. I realized there's more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it's the production that makes me feel something," he explained. "I asked my dad about how it works, and he taught me all the stuff he knew, and then I started watching YouTube videos."

Witherspoon — who also shares daughter Ava, 23, with Phillippe — has shown pride for her older son's musical accomplishments by posting an adorable video of her dancing to "Long Run" on Instagram. "When your kid has his first single ... you gotta dance!" the caption read.