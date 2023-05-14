Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Mother's Day with Her Kids After Split from Jim Toth

"Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mama," the actress captioned an adorable family picture

Published on May 14, 2023 04:13 PM
Reese Witherspoon
Photo: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating Easter with the ones she loves most.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner, 47, seemingly spent the special day with sons Tennessee, 10 and Deacon, 19, and daughter Ava, 23.

"Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mama 💐💗," she captioned a picture of the four on the beach.

The Walk the Line actress and her talent-agent husband, 52, shared news of their divorce late last month after nearly 12 years of marriage, with sources telling PEOPLE that the two are focused on taking care of their family during this time.

"They love Tennessee, and this is their focus. The move from Los Angeles to Nashville was a big deal for him," the source tells PEOPLE. "They don't want the divorce to affect him negatively. They will continue to co-parent amicably. There is no drama."

"They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision," the source says of Witherspoon and Toth's split.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth in 2017. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."

The actress and Toth announced the end of their marriage in a joint statement days before their 12-year wedding anniversary on Sunday.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

