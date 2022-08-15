Reese Witherspoon Enjoys Fun 'Dinner Date' and Colorful Cocktails with Lookalike Daughter Ava

The mom of three shared glimpses of a great night out with daughter Ava, 22

Published on August 15, 2022 01:35 PM
ava phillippe
Photo: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon enjoyed a fun night out with her oldest.

The Legally Blonde star, 46, shared photos on Instagram Sunday from her evening out to dinner with daughter Ava Phillippe, 22. Mom and daughter, who look nearly identical, each pose for a photo for the post, both with a colorful cocktail positioned in front of them.

"Love my dinner date 🌸💖," the mom of three captioned the photos.

Witherspoon shares Ava and son Deacon Phillippe, 18, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as son Tennessee James Toth, 9, with her current husband Jim Toth.

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram earlier this month embracing her older son, sweetly noting that the hug from Deacon "made [her] whole year."

In the cute selfie, Deacon wraps his arms around his mom's shoulders as the pair smile for the camera.

The teenager later replied in the comments section, "Miss you so much!!"

His older sister Ava also added, "love this, love you two ❤️"

Reese Witherspoon family
Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Last month, Witherspoon shared a sweet mother-daughter moment with pictures of the duo in front of a beautiful beach while Phillippe gave her mom's glam a refresh.

The Where the Crawdads Sing producer aptly captioned the snapshots, "Love sharing sunsets with my girl 💞*esp when she fixes my makeup 🥰".

Witherspoon spoke about parenting during an interview with Gayle King for InStyle in November, where she explained that her kids are her "first, most important priority." She continued, "If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day — do you even think they know, Gayle? I don't even think they know."

