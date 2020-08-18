Reese Witherspoon Jokes That Embarrassing Her Children Is Her 'Job': 'That's Basically My Role'

"I just say if you're not embarrassing your children, you're not spending enough time with them," Reese Witherspoon joked Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For Reese Witherspoon, a cringe-inducing nature just comes with the territory as a mom.

The actress and mother of three, 44, chatted with her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington for Monday night's virtual episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! (which was guest hosted by Washington), joking that she considers it part of her duty to make life a little uncomfortable at times for her kids.

"I just say if you're not embarrassing your children, you're not spending enough time with them," Witherspoon quipped after Washington, 43, asked about her 16-year-old son Deacon Reese's mixed reaction to her support for his his first-ever single, "Long Run."

"That's basically my role. It's our job, as parents, to really ramp up the embarrassment," she added.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon with daughter Ava and son Deacon Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Witherspoon also touched more on Deacon's recent musical milestone, raving about her son's song being "on Spotify charts" and "a global dance hit."

"I'm so proud of him," she said. "He's the producer and the singer is this amazing girl, Nina Nesbitt. We just could not be prouder of him. He just shot his first music video so stay tuned, it's coming out soon."

Deacon's track dropped on July 10 — and his proud mom couldn't help showing some love for the song by sharing a video of her grooving along, attempting to reenact viral TikTok dance moves to the new single.

"My kids love when I drink a TON of coffee and make up fake Tiktok dances 🤣," Witherspoon captioned her post, adding that her son's song has been "on repeat over here."

Deacon — the middle child of Witherspoon's three kids, which also include 7½-year-old Tennessee James and 20-year-old Ava — made headlines last year when he went viral alongside his famous mom, teaching her how to use the mega-popular social media app TikTok and about all of the trends that appear on the app.

"Deacon, this is very important. I've brought you here because I have questions for you," Witherspoon told her son in a hilarious social media post, before he playfully muttered, "Oh God."

After giving a brief explanation of the app and describing it as a "short-form video platform" where people upload clips of themselves lip-syncing or moving around to popular songs, Phillippe was asked if she should join the app.