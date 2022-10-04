Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Think She Resembles Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe: 'I Don't See It'

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe just don't see what we see –– that they are the spitting image of each other!

The Morning Show actress, 46, addressed the popular belief that she and her daughter, 23, are lookalikes while stopping by Today with Hoda & Jenna Tuesday to chat about all things parenting.

During the show, while discussing what being a mom to young adults is like, the actress showed a photo of her daughter and Jenna Bush Hager exclaimed: "Wait, y'all are twins!"

"She and I don't see it that much," Witherspoon said.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Phillippe attend. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The star is also mom to son Deacon Phillippe, 18, –– who shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe along with Ava –– and Tennessee Toth, 10, –– whose father is Witherspoon's husband Jim Toth.

Having three children all at very different life stages means the actress needs to take different approaches to parenting with each of them.

"You establish a different relationship," the Legally Blonde star told the hosts. "First of all, you're managing them a lot when they're little and it's very physical. And then it's more emotional support. And suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older."

Ava and Deacon Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Jim and Tennessee Toth. Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Witherspoon continued, "But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too. And give them respect and space to become who they are, not who you want them to be."

The Academy Award-winning actress has always been a vocal and proud mom, celebrating her kids' achievements and birthdays on her Instagram.

Just last month, she paid tribute to Ava with a sweet Instagram post in honor of her daughter's 23rd birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava !! 🥰Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift," Witherspoon wrote.

"Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much 💞💫🎂."

The actress also shared an adorable throwback photo of Ava on her Instagram Story as well as a recent shot from when Witherspoon and her daughter went out for dinner and drinks together.

"Can't believe this little girl....is turning 23 today! Happy birthday to the most wonderful daughter! I love you, Ava!" wrote the Sweet Home Alabama star.