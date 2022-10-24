Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her son on his special day.

On Sunday, the Big Little Lies actress celebrated son Deacon on his 19th birthday, sharing a current photo of the budding actor as well as one of him as a kid on Instagram.

"Big Birthday Love for @deaconphillippe today ! 💫," Witherspoon wrote in the caption, calling her son "the guy who possesses the most joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent. And the biggest heart in the world. 💓"

"Could not be more PROUD of you.. I love you, D! 💫💙 🎶," she concluded the heartfelt post.

Witherspoon shares Deacon and daughter Ava, 23, with ex Ryan Phillippe. The star is also mom to Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/Getty

Phillippe also celebrated Deacon's birthday with posts on his Instagram Story. On one photo of Deacon leaning against a ledge in sunglasses and a hat with the sea behind him, Phillippe wrote, "Happy birthday to the best."

Sharing a selfie with his son later on, Phillippe added, "Miss ya so much, homie."

In regards to the popular belief that Witherspoon and Ava are lookalikes, Phillippe, 48, revealed his thoughts on the topic while speaking to Extra earlier this month.

"What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me," he said, referencing their son.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"My response is always, 'Duh … How are you surprised that children look like their parents?' " he added with a laugh. "Isn't that biologically how it's meant to work?"

In August, the Legally Blonde actress shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram embracing her son, sweetly noting that the hug from Deacon "made [her] whole year."

In the cute selfie, Deacon wrapped his arms around his mom's shoulders as the pair smiled for the camera.

The teenager later replied in the comments section, "Miss you so much!!," with older sister Ava also chiming in, "love this, love you two ❤️."