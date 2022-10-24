Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Son Deacon for Having the 'Biggest Heart' on 19th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe, as well as son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 02:40 PM
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Son Deacon for Having the 'Biggest Heart' on 19th Birthday
Photo: Reese Witherspoon/instagram, Frazer Harrison/Getty

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her son on his special day.

On Sunday, the Big Little Lies actress celebrated son Deacon on his 19th birthday, sharing a current photo of the budding actor as well as one of him as a kid on Instagram.

"Big Birthday Love for @deaconphillippe today ! 💫," Witherspoon wrote in the caption, calling her son "the guy who possesses the most joyful energy, endless drive, ambition and talent. And the biggest heart in the world. 💓"

"Could not be more PROUD of you.. I love you, D! 💫💙 🎶," she concluded the heartfelt post.

Witherspoon shares Deacon and daughter Ava, 23, with ex Ryan Phillippe. The star is also mom to Tennessee James, 10, with husband Jim Toth.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ryan phillippe weighs in on whether his kids look like him or reese witherspoon: 'isn't it obvious'
Monica Schipper/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/Getty

Phillippe also celebrated Deacon's birthday with posts on his Instagram Story. On one photo of Deacon leaning against a ledge in sunglasses and a hat with the sea behind him, Phillippe wrote, "Happy birthday to the best."

Sharing a selfie with his son later on, Phillippe added, "Miss ya so much, homie."

In regards to the popular belief that Witherspoon and Ava are lookalikes, Phillippe, 48, revealed his thoughts on the topic while speaking to Extra earlier this month.

"What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me," he said, referencing their son.

Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

"My response is always, 'Duh … How are you surprised that children look like their parents?' " he added with a laugh. "Isn't that biologically how it's meant to work?"

In August, the Legally Blonde actress shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram embracing her son, sweetly noting that the hug from Deacon "made [her] whole year."

In the cute selfie, Deacon wrapped his arms around his mom's shoulders as the pair smiled for the camera.

The teenager later replied in the comments section, "Miss you so much!!," with older sister Ava also chiming in, "love this, love you two ❤️."

Related Articles
ryan phillippe weighs in on whether his kids look like him or reese witherspoon: 'isn't it obvious'
Ryan Phillippe Weighs in on Whether His Kids Look Like Him or Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon son Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Son Tennessee's 10th Birthday: 'So Lucky to Be Your Mama'
reese-witherspoon-daughter-ava-drinks-81522
Reese Witherspoon Enjoys Fun 'Dinner Date' and Colorful Cocktails with Lookalike Daughter Ava
Reese Witherspoon and son Deacon
Reese Witherspoon Says Sweet Selfie Moment with Son Deacon 'Made My Whole Year'
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Says Her 3 Kids Don't Know 'How Much Space in My Brain They Take Up Every Day'
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend HBO Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Think She Resembles Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe: 'I Don't See It'
reese witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Says 'Every Day Is Father's Day' in Tribute to Husband Jim Toth
Reese Witherspoon Posts Rare Photo of Lookalike Daughter Ava: &lsquo;I&rsquo;m Obsessed&rsquo;
Reese Witherspoon Posts Rare Photo of Lookalike Daughter Ava: 'I'm Obsessed'
Reese Witherspoon Instagram
Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet and Silly Selfie with Her Oldest Children: 'Goofy Is Genetic'
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Says She's 'Lucky' to Be a Mother as She Shares Sweet Shot with Lookalike Kids
Ava Phillippe wishes happy birthday to brother Tennessee
Ava Phillippe Calls 13-Year Age Gap with Brother Tennessee the 'Greatest Gift I Never Saw Coming'
Love sharing sunsets with my girl ??*esp when she fixes my makeup
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 'Wonderful' Daughter Ava's 23rd Birthday: 'The Most Amazing Woman'
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Relationship: A Look Back
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiqJzi5umfZ/. reese witherspoon /Instagram ava phillippe
Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Three Generations Photo with Mom and Daughter Ava: 'Brunch Crew'
Reese Witherspoon Mother's Day
Reese Witherspoon's Kids Honor Her for Mother's Day as She Calls Herself 'So Lucky to Be Your Mom'