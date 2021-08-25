Reese Witherspoon Dances Around Her Kitchen to Celebrate Kids Returning to School

It's party time!

Reese Witherspoon is soaking up some alone time now that school is back in session.

To celebrate her kids returning to school — thus leaving the house empty for a few hours — the 45-year-old actress danced around her kitchen before munching on some cake for breakfast.

In a video shared on Instagram Wednesday, Witherspoon sported a bright yellow sweatsuit as she poured herself some coffee before breaking out into a groove. At the end of the clip, she grabbed a handful of funfetti cake and stuffed it in her mouth.

"When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself… 🤸🏼‍♂️🤸🏼‍♂️🤸🏼‍♂️" she wrote in the caption.

Witherspoon is mom to Ava and Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, and 8-year-old Tennessee, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth.

Ava, 21, is in her third year at UC Berkeley, while her brothers are in high school and grade school, respectively.

Witherspoon's end-of-August looks a lot different this year than it did in 2020 — last year, she shared a series of photos picturing Tennessee hanging upside down on various surfaces throughout their home, writing, "Home school is going great."

In June, Witherspoon opened up about her relationship with her older kids, telling Tracee Ellis Ross in Interview magazine that being so close with Ava and Deacon, 17, makes her emotional.

"That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she said. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now."