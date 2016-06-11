The mother of three celebrated her oldest son's big day over the weekend

Reese Witherspoon Is One 'Proud Mom' at Deacon's Elementary School Graduation

Reese Witherspoon is going to be the mom of a middle schooler soon!

The 40-year-old actress posted an Instagram Saturday with her 12-year-old son Deacon after he graduated from elementary school. She also documented the day’s festivities on her Snapchat on Friday.

Courtesy Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The photo, captioned “Off to Jr High! Yay, Deacon! #proudmom,” showed the mother-son duo looking smiley and summer-ready.

And, of course, Witherspoon was rocking one of her very own pieces from Draper James.

Deacon is Witherspoon’s second child with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The former couple also have a daughter, 16-year-old Ava. Witherspoon also has 3-year-old son, Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth.