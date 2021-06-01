Duck Dynasty's Reed Robertson and Wife Brighton Expecting First Baby, a Daughter: 'Can't Wait'

There's another Robertson on the way!

Duck Dynasty star Reed Robertson and his wife Brighton are currently expecting their first baby together, a daughter, the mom-to-be announced on Instagram. Brighton shared a series of photos cradling her baby bump as Reed held up ultrasound images, plus some snapshots posing with their dogs.

"Baby girl Robertson coming in November! The pups can't believe they're getting a sister and we can't wait to meet our little girl!" Brighton wrote in the caption.

Reed — who is the son of Jase and Missy Robertson — tied the knot with Brighton back in October 2016.

In the comment section, Missy wrote, "I've been about to burst with this news! Yayayayayay!!! Y'all are going to be awesome parents to my grandbaby!! We love y'all so much!"

The happy pregnancy news comes three weeks after Reed's cousin Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their first baby, daughter Honey James, on May 11.

Korie Robertson — who shares Sadie, 23, and four other Duck Dynasty children with husband Willie Robertson — opened up about watching Sadie give birth last month.

"The experience of watching your daughter give birth to her daughter...well, there are no words 😭🙏🏻🤗🙌🏻," the grandmother wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the delivery room. "Honey James Huff you are a little miracle! We love you dearly and can't get enough of every single detail of you 😍."