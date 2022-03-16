Ree Drummond Drops Spring Apparel Line with First-Ever Mommy & Me Collection — See the Styles!

Ree Drummond has the perfect new collection for moms and daughters this spring!

The Food Network star, 53, recently dropped her first-ever Mommy & Me line as part of The Pioneer Woman apparel collection at Walmart. The adorable and vibrant collection comes as part of her new spring apparel line.

The spring collection features Drummond's signature floral designs and bright colors with pieces that range from $12.99 to $26.99.

"It has been such a joy to see my apparel lines resonating with women across the country, and I am so excited to continue to design gorgeous new collections each season," the cookbook author said in a release. "As The Pioneer Woman continues to expand into fresh categories, there was an immediate draw to create a 'Mommy and Me' line where customers could match with their kids!"

"The core spring collection features a handful of my very favorite pieces such as dusters, flowy tops, and more, whereas the Mommy and Me expansion line includes signature floral dresses for all ages – women, girls and toddlers," she continued. "I cannot wait to see the entire family dressed in The Pioneer Woman Collection!

Of course, Drummond is a mom herself: she and husband Ladd Drummond, who have been married for 25 years, are parents to daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 22, sons Bryce, 19, and Todd, 18, plus foster son Jamar, 19.

Drummond's new collection is perfect for "picnicking outdoors or heading to a spring brunch," with styles to suit every occassion, including "jersey knit, embroidered challis and whimsical tiered dresses," according to the release.