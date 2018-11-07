First a World Series championship and now the most important title of all: Dad!

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and his partner Brianna welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, the athlete announced on Instagram.

Betts, 26, shared three photos of his new baby girl: one where she rests against her dad’s chest, one of her with both proud new parents and one showing her weighing in at 6 lb., 4½ oz.

“Never knew what unconditional love meant or how it felt until I met this little princess,” the proud papa captioned the Tuesday post. “Nov 6th 2018 is a day I’ll never forget❤️”

Mookie Betts and partner Brianna with their newborn daughter Mookie Betts/Instagram

Mookie Betts' newborn daughter Mookie Betts/Instagram

Betts revealed his baby news in August, sharing a photo of a mock newspaper called the Betts Chronicle with the announcement across the “front page.”

“This year continues to be good to me!!! Can’t wait to meet you baby Betts❤️more life, more blessing!!!” he wrote.

The couple announced their little one’s sex in September at a party with family and friends, sharing a video of the creative reveal that Betts captioned, “Princess on the way👧🏽 And boys … she’s off limits👊🏽”

“Yesterday was amazing! Thank you to all our friends and family for coming out to celebrate this occasion with us!” Brianna captioned the same clip. “We are so excited and can’t wait to meet this little Princess🎀! IT’S A GIRL!!!👧🏽”

Following the Red Sox’s World Series win on Oct. 28, Taco Bell handed out free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at restaurants nationwide this past Thursday — all thanks to Betts.

The deal was part of their annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion, which promises to give out the goods if a player steals a base at any point during the series. This is the seventh year Taco Bell has ran the deal.

Betts wasted no time helping out America. The new “Taco Hero,” as the Mexican chain has now crowned him, stole second base during game one in the very first inning.