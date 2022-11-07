Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle'

Rebel Wilson is a mom!

The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, announced on Instagram Monday that she's welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗," she began the heartfelt caption.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift.The BEST gift!!"

Added Wilson, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗"

Wilson first made her romantic relationship with fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma public on June 9, via a sweet picture of the two posted on Instagram.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove," wrote the actress.

"It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone."

In May, Wilson told PEOPLE that part of her decision to embark on her "year of health" in 2020 was because of her desire to become a mom.

When Wilson visited her fertility doctor in 2019, he said she'd have a much better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs if she lost weight. "He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier,' " the actress told PEOPLE.

"I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

The Senior Year star, who also has polycystic ovarian syndrome which can affect fertility, eventually lost over 80 lbs. "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight," she said. "It was just being the healthiest version of myself."

"I would love to have a family. I'm just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock," she told PEOPLE at the time. "If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens."

"It's great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors," she added. "I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39 so you feel quite late but then there are women in their mid-40s who've been successful. Look at Janet Jackson, it's pretty inspiring."

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Wilson told PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," added Wilson.