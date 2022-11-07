Rebel Wilson Thanks 'Gorgeous' Surrogate After Announcing She Welcomed Baby Girl: 'The Best Gift'

Rebel Wilson is thanking her surrogate for helping to make her dreams of becoming a mom possible.

On Monday, the Pitch Perfect alum revealed in an Instagram post that she welcomed a daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate. In her post, she thanked her surrogate for giving her "the best gift."

Noting that she is "forever grateful to everyone who has been involved," Wilson said the process "has been years in the making."

"Particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," the new mom, 42, wrote. "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Appearing on the cover of PEOPLE in May, Wilson opened up about her fertility journey, which began with a trip to a fertility doctor in 2019.

"He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier,' " the actress told PEOPLE at the time.

"I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this's guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

The Senior Year star, who also has polycystic ovarian syndrome which can affect fertility, eventually lost over 80 lbs. "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight," she said. "It was just being the healthiest version of myself."

Wilson explained that when it came to starting a family, she was "going for it" alone "because of the biological clock."

Alex Goodlett/Getty for Operation Smile

"If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens. It's great that the technology exists," she noted. "You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors. I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39 so you feel quite late but then there are women in their mid-40s who've been successful. Look at Janet Jackson, it's pretty inspiring."

"Any woman who's gone through it, I really relate to," she said. "It's been an emotional rollercoaster. I don't know how it's going to end. But I'm still young enough to try."

Wilson first made her romantic relationship with fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma public on June 9, via a sweet picture of the two posted on Instagram.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove," wrote the actress.

"It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone."