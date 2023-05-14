Rebel Wilson Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Royce's Face in Sweet Mother's Day Post

Rebel Wilson is giving fans a timely Mother's Day update!

The Bridesmaids star, 43, has officially shared a look at her adorable daughter Royce's face on Instagram, as she celebrated her first Mother's Day with her Instagram followers.

"Happy Mother's Day," Wilson wrote in a caption. "(Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big 💩 …how about you?)"

In the first wholesome family shot that Wilson shared on Instagram, she and fiancée Ramona Agruma, 39, sit down together with baby Royce Lillian sitting right in the middle of them, mid-laughter. Royce, 5 months, is wearing a sweet little beanie, a pink cardigan and grey sweats, as her moms also smile big while wearing warm colors — Agruma with a pink cap that reads "mama."

The second picture in the post shows Royce standing on her own two feet, with the help of Wilson, of course. The baby is once again smiling in the photo, this time with a polka dot dress on.

And in the last image, she can be seen lying on a dock on a grey blanket, this time with a cute bucket hat on her head as Wilson looks at her in awe.

The comments call Royce a "radiant little soul," a "marvel," and even "beautiful" as Agruma commented, "💜💜💜."

"Happy Mothers Day!!😍 She is beautiful 🥰," friend Paris Hilton added.

Rebel Wilson and her daughter Royce. Rebel Wilson/instagram

Wilson and Agruma announced the birth of Royce via surrogate back in November, as the Pitch Perfect alum revealed the news on Instagram.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift.The BEST gift!!"

Added Wilson, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗"

The pair have since shared several heartfelt moments with their daughter on social media, including her "first ever swim in the ocean" back in March.

Wilson and Agruma first went public with their relationship in June 2022, and when the pair announced their relationship on Instagram, Wilson shared a selfie of the two together with a caption that read, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."

During an appearance on The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch in February, Wilson said a "bit of a miracle happened" for her to have her baby girl.

"I really do think it's a bit of a miracle it happened. I'd been through quite a bit on the fertility journey for a few years but I was like, 'Wow.' Now I look at it and I have a family, I have an instant family kind of thing and little Roycey is amazing, she is such a little angel," she said.