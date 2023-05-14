Rebel Wilson Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Royce's Face in Sweet Mother's Day Post

"Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big 💩 ," Wilson wrote in an Instagram caption

By
Published on May 14, 2023 05:30 PM
Rebel Wilson Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma and their daughter Royce. Photo: Rebel Wilson/instagram

Rebel Wilson is giving fans a timely Mother's Day update!

The Bridesmaids star, 43, has officially shared a look at her adorable daughter Royce's face on Instagram, as she celebrated her first Mother's Day with her Instagram followers.

"Happy Mother's Day," Wilson wrote in a caption. "(Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big 💩 …how about you?)"

In the first wholesome family shot that Wilson shared on Instagram, she and fiancée Ramona Agruma, 39, sit down together with baby Royce Lillian sitting right in the middle of them, mid-laughter. Royce, 5 months, is wearing a sweet little beanie, a pink cardigan and grey sweats, as her moms also smile big while wearing warm colors — Agruma with a pink cap that reads "mama."

The second picture in the post shows Royce standing on her own two feet, with the help of Wilson, of course. The baby is once again smiling in the photo, this time with a polka dot dress on.

And in the last image, she can be seen lying on a dock on a grey blanket, this time with a cute bucket hat on her head as Wilson looks at her in awe.

The comments call Royce a "radiant little soul," a "marvel," and even "beautiful" as Agruma commented, "💜💜💜."

"Happy Mothers Day!!😍 She is beautiful 🥰," friend Paris Hilton added.

Rebel Wilson Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson and her daughter Royce. Rebel Wilson/instagram

Wilson and Agruma announced the birth of Royce via surrogate back in November, as the Pitch Perfect alum revealed the news on Instagram.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift.The BEST gift!!"

Added Wilson, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair have since shared several heartfelt moments with their daughter on social media, including her "first ever swim in the ocean" back in March.

Wilson and Agruma first went public with their relationship in June 2022, and when the pair announced their relationship on Instagram, Wilson shared a selfie of the two together with a caption that read, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."

During an appearance on The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch in February, Wilson said a "bit of a miracle happened" for her to have her baby girl.

"I really do think it's a bit of a miracle it happened. I'd been through quite a bit on the fertility journey for a few years but I was like, 'Wow.' Now I look at it and I have a family, I have an instant family kind of thing and little Roycey is amazing, she is such a little angel," she said.

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Mother's Day with Her Kids After Split from Jim Toth
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Celebrates Mother's Day with Her Family: 'Not a Better Mama Bear'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco Celebrates First Mother's Day with Daughter Matilda and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber on Having a Baby with Husband Justin: 'I Want Kids so Bad but I Get Scared'
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton Celebrates Her First Mother's Day: 'It's a Love That Cannot Be Put Into Words'
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Her First Mother's Day with Mom Sharon Osbourne: 'You Are a Queen'
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Riley Keough Posts Throwback Photo with Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Mark First Mother's Day Without Her
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra on Mother's Day: 'You Light Up Me and MM's World Every Day'
Allison Holker
Allison Holker Celebrates Mother's Day with Kids for the First Time Since tWitch's Death
Brooke Shields and her mom, Teri Shields
Brooke Shields Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Late Mom and Sending Love to Her Daughters
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver
Brittany Mahomes family photos
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Wife Brittany on First Mother's Day as a Mom of 2
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Mother's Day with Daughters Hope and Haley
LaNisha Cole
LaNisha Cole Celebrates Her First Mother's Day: 'I'm Incredibly Grateful'
Shemar Moore
Shemar Moore Celebrates Mother's Day with Message to Baby Girl Frankie, and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bundchen in Honor of Mothers Day
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in Honor of Mother's Day