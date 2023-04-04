Rebel Wilson Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Royce's Face During Caribbean Getaway

Rebel Wilson has chosen not to share her daughter's face previously since welcoming Royce in November

Published on April 4, 2023 11:38 AM
Photo: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is having a blast on an island getaway with her little girl.

On Monday, The Almond and the Seahorse actress shared a video from her Caribbean vacation with daughter Royce Lillian, 4 months. Wilson, 43, chose not to put an emoji or sticker over her daughter's face, showing her baby girl to the public for the first time.

Wilson holds the infant in her arms on the shore of a beach, waving at a drone that starts to pan out to show more of the gorgeous setting around them as she continues to wave with Royce in her arms.

"Rebels of the Caribbean! 🏴‍☠️ ☀️ 🌊 Thanks to the Reubens for this epic adventure! 🖤💛💙," she captioned the post.

Last week, the new mom shared one of her little girl's special firsts in an Instagram photo while enjoying their travels.

"Roycie's first ever swim in the ocean 💙," she captioned the shot, where mom and daughter both wore neon pink swimwear. Wilson's look was completed with a pink Alo visor, while Royce wore a white bucket hat.

Wilson shares her little girl with fiancée Ramona Agruma, who she got engaged to at Disneyland in February.

Recently on The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch, Wilson said a "bit of a miracle happened" for her to have her baby girl.

"I really do think it's a bit of a miracle it happened. I'd been through quite a bit on the fertility journey for a few years but I was like, 'Wow.' Now I look at it and I have a family, I have an instant family kind of thing and little Roycey is amazing, she is such a little angel," she said.

And Wilson, who welcomed her baby girl via surrogate in November 2022, thinks her daughter could be following in her performing footsteps.

"She's so cute. She's smiling, it's her new trick, and she makes noises. I really think she's going to be a singer or something," she said. "I played her the Pitch Perfect soundtrack and she loves it. I'm already making jokes that I'm going to put her on some Nickelodeon show."

