Rebel Wilson Shares Exclusive Details About Secret Baby Shower — Hosted By Girlfriend Ramona Agruma!

After announcing the birth of her first child Royce Lillian on Monday, Rebel Wilson told PEOPLE about "the most gorgeous baby shower" hosted by girlfriend Ramona Agruma

By Liz McNeil
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

Published on November 7, 2022 11:26 PM
Rebel Wilson
Photo: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is enjoying motherhood.

Shortly after announcing that she welcomed her first child via surrogate, daughter Royce Lillian, the Pitch Perfect alum, 42, revealed to PEOPLE that her girlfriend Ramona Agruma planned her baby shower with a group of close friends, and she "went above and beyond to make it a special day."

"It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world," Wilson added, while praising Agruma for being "so amazing and such a great partner."

The new mom shared photos to her Instagram Story of the baby shower, which was decorated with pink pastels and silver colors, complementing Wilson's light pink dress and matching pointed-toe flats. Guests were served pastries like donuts and cupcakes.

Wilson said the baby shower was hosted at her friend Begum Sen's house, which was featured on Selling Sunset.

https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en
rebel wilson/Instagram

Also in attendance were television personality Carly Steel and producer Sam Kennedy. The ladies stuck to the color scheme, matching Wilson and Agruma's attire in light floral dresses.

Kennedy congratulated Wilson and posted photos with the new mom and baby, writing that he promised to not cry next time he saw "baby Roycie," adding: "What a journey!"

Wilson shared with PEOPLE that her new daughter's full name is Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," she explained. "Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen."

The Australian actress also shared that holding her baby girl for the first time was "overwhelming and exciting," adding: "My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, 'Wow, this is such a precious miracle.' "

Wilson and Agruma made their relationship Instagram official in June, posting a sweet picture of the two on Instagram. She introduced her new child on Monday in a similar, heartfelt post.

https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en
rebel wilson/Instagram

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," she wrote in the caption.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," Wilson continued. "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle'

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club," Wilson concluded.

Wilson is keeping busy following the birth of her first child. She will star in her first dramatic role in The Almond and the Seahorse, premiering Dec. 16 in select theaters and available to stream.

