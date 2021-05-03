"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," Rebel Wilson said on Sunday

Rebel Wilson Shares That She 'Got Some Bad News’ in Candid Post About Fertility Struggles

Rebel Wilson is candidly opening up about her fertility struggles.

In a revealing Instagram post on Sunday, the Pooch Perfect host captioned a dark photo of herself in an all-black ensemble while walking along a rocky coast amid a cloudy sky backdrop.

"I got some bad news today and didn't have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," Wilson began her photo caption.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense... but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds," she concluded.

The actress received a lot of support from both fans and fellow stars in the comments section of the post. "Been there repeatedly there is good news I have three beautiful sons," Sharon Stone wrote.

Wilson's Pitch Perfect co-star, Alexis Knapp, also commented with comforting words writing, "So sorry my love. Been through it 💔."

In December, Wilson took to Instagram Live to talk to her fans about her fertility and health journey during a "Year of Health" toward her goal weight of 165 pounds. She revealed that she was contemplating freezing her eggs in hopes of starting a family one day.

"So, I was thinking fertility and having quality eggs in the bank," she told fans at the time. "I was like, 'OK, I'm gonna do this, I'm gonna get healthy.'"

Over the past year, the 41-year-old has documented her weight loss with photos of her new physique on social media after dropping 60 pounds. But Wilson told PEOPLE in Feburary that losing the weight was never about the number.

"My goal was never to be skinny," she explained. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."