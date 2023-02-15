Rebel Wilson Reveals Her First Surrogate Miscarried Before She Welcomed Baby Daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson has revealed that her first surrogate miscarried before she welcomed her baby daughter Royce.

The actress, 42, opened up about her journey to motherhood as she appeared on Wednesday's The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch.

"I tried with one surrogate to have the baby and sadly the embryo miscarried which is really…You get so excited when it takes and it was really sad," she recalled to the podcast hosts. "I was mourning at that at the time, but then to have a second embryo, it was amazing."

The Pitch Perfect alum, who first made her romantic relationship with fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma public in June 2022, went on to describe being able to become a mom to Royce as "a miracle".

She continued, "I really do think it's a bit of a miracle it happened. I'd been through quite a bit on the fertility journey for a few years but I was like, 'Wow.' Now I look at it and I have a family, I have an instant family kind of thing and little Roycey is amazing, she is such a little angel."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rebel Wilson's daughter Royce. Rebel Wilson/instagram

And Wilson, who welcomed her baby girl via surrogate in November 2022, thinks her daughter could be following in her performing footsteps.

"She's so cute. She's smiling, it's her new trick, and she makes noises. I really think she's going to be a singer or something," she said. "I played her the Pitch Perfect soundtrack and she loves it. I'm already making jokes that I'm going to put her on some Nickelodeon show."

The Bridesmaids star also opened up about what a challenge motherhood has been and how much "respect" she has for fellows moms.

Rebel Wilson, daughter Royce and girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Rebel Wilson Instagram

"It's so hard," she said. "I think maybe you're a little bit disconnected having the surrogate and not going through the pregnancy but that was my best option medically when I only had the one embryo left so I was like I'm gonna go with what they say is the highest percentage rate of success. Motherhood is so hard, I have so much respect for all the mums out there."

She also praised her girlfriend for being a "natural" with Royce. "But I do have professional help, like I have a nanny and then I have an amazing partner Ramona who is such a natural and way better than me at changing diapers and stuff," Wilson said.

"It's just so hard," she added. "And then I was crying the other day because I was like, 'Am I never going to have a night just by myself to watch TV ever again?' "

Rebel Wilson. Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Wilson announced Royce's birth on Instagram on Nov. 7. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" she wrote in the caption.

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," wrote Wilson. "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"