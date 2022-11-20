Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Take Out Daughter Royce Lillian for 'Baby's First Adventure'

Rebel Wilson is a mom on the go.

The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, enjoyed her first family outing on Sunday with partner Ramona Agruma and newborn daughter Royce Lillian after announcing that she welcomed her first child via surrogate earlier this month.

"Baby's first adventure," Wilson wrote with a photo on her Instagram Story of the happy couple posing in front of celeb favorite Nobu Malibu with Royce in her stroller.

Other photos showed Wilson and Agruma, 42, fawning over the baby girl as they sat on the sushi eatery's patio, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The family lunch comes after Agruma planned an intimate baby shower for the Australian actress and a close group of friends, as Wilson told PEOPLE her partner "went above and beyond to make it a special day."

Agruma, who founded the sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon, has since opened up about the "truly life-changing" experience of raising a baby girl with Wilson as she appeared last week on Australia's The Morning Show.

"It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself, priorities change," said Agruma. "When you think, 'Aw, I wish I would go have a massage' or something, instead you're like, 'No, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'"

Wilson and Agruma made their relationship Instagram official in June with a sweet post. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote at the time.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair has been dating since January, and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February. "It's a very serious relationship, and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," the insider said.

Wilson previously spoke to PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said in May. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."