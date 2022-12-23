Celebrity Parents Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate 'First Family Christmas' with Baby Daughter Royce Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma announced the birth of their first child, daughter Royce Lillian, last month By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines and Bailey Richards Bailey Richards Twitter Editorial Intern, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 23, 2022 02:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Rebel Wilson/instagram Rebel Wilson is loving her first Christmas as a mom! On Friday, the Pitch Perfect star and her partner Ramona Agruma celebrated Christmas with their newborn daughter Royce Lillian. The couple commemorated their baby girl's first holiday season with newly shared photos of the family of three bundled up in front of a colorful Christmas tree. The new moms rock puffer jackets and sunnies as they hold hands and pose beside Royce Lillian in her stroller in the post, which Wilson captioned, "First family Christmas 🎄 ❄️🎅🏼🎶💗🎁🥰☃️⭐️." Wilson, 42, announced that she welcomed her first child via surrogate last month. Rebel Wilson Takes Off for Christmas Vacation with Ramona Agruma and Daughter Royce Over a Zoom chat with PEOPLE earlier this month, Wilson — next starring in The Almond and the Seahorse, her first dramatic role —shared some of the discoveries that have come with motherhood. "I want to spend as much time with her as humanly possible," Wilson said. "I love cuddling her. I'm obsessed with her already. She's just the cutest." Rebel Wilson Jokes Newborn Daughter Royce Is a 'Poopy Princess' The biggest surprise, she said "is the love you feel for this little baby. Before, I was always multitasking. On my phone. Watching TV. Doing all these things at the same time. Now I just sit there on the couch staring at her for hours." Other observations have been a bit more … mundane for the actress. "The other thing is how much she poops," she added with a laugh. "Very surprising for one little baby. I was like, 'How does she do it?' Oh my God. I call her a poopy princess." Rebel Wilson Instagram Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian Last month, Wilson and Agruma — who founded the sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon — posted their first Thanksgiving photo with baby Royce. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The two new parents looked happy and relaxed as they held the newborn, who was dressed in all pink. In a cute twist, the pair added a turkey emoji to cover Royce's face, which the couple has chosen to keep private.