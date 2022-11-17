Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Daughter Royce Getting in 'Grandma Time' with Her Mom

Rebel Wilson announced the arrival of her first baby earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 01:31 PM
Rebel Wilson Shares Photo of Newborn Royce Getting in 'Grandma Time' with Her Mom
Photo: Rebel Wilson/instagram

Rebel Wilson is sharing a special moment in her little girl's life.

The new mom, 42, posted a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday of baby daughter Royce Lillian spending quality time with her mom, Sue Bownds.

"Grandma time," Wilsonn captioned the shot, which shows Bownds smiling widely as she holds baby Royce in her arms. The actress covers Royce's face with a heart emoji sticker in the post.

Wilson — who announced her relationship with partner Ramona Argruma in June — shared news of her daughter's birth earlier this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PARK CITY, UTAH - APRIL 02: Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)
Alex Goodlett/Getty for Operation Smile

Wilson's mom gets partial credit when it comes to the little girl's moniker, with The Almond and The Seahorse star having previously told PEOPLE that her daughter's full name, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, is tied to her own name.

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," Wilson said.

Of Royce's middle names, Wilson explained: "Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen."

Rebel Wilson
rebel wilson/instagram (2)

The Pitch Perfect alum shared clips of herself performing various motherhood duties last weekend, including the assembly of some baby products for the infant.

"OK and 20 minutes later, tada!" she began in the first video before giving her 11.3 million Instagram followers a look at the 4moms baby swing she had put together for her daughter.

"Did it, yup. Crushing momhood," Wilson said.

In the next clip, Wilson revealed another box from the same brand, noting, "OK, now we've got a bassinet to assemble. So, yeah!"

Related Articles
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Celebrates Assembling Baby Swing for Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Crushing Momhood'
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Gives Update After First Week of Motherhood, Says Daughter Is 'Doing So Amazing'
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About the Special Meaning Behind Baby Daughter Royce's Name
https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en
Rebel Wilson Shares Exclusive Details About Secret Baby Shower — Hosted by Girlfriend Ramona Agruma!
Rebel Wilson
All About Rebel Wilson's Daughter, Royce Lillian
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year Special Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)
Rebel Wilson Says It Was 'Devastating' After Finding Out She Had No Viable Embryos
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Thanks 'Gorgeous' Surrogate After Announcing She Welcomed Baby Girl: 'The Best Gift'
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Bundle Up to Share a Hug on the Sidelines with Patrick
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Emma Rossum daughter vote sticker
Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photo of Daughter, 18 Months, as She Wears an 'I Voted' Sticker
brittany mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Message to Daughter Sterling Ahead of Baby Boy's Arrival
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson is seen attending the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rebel Wilson is Living in a Barbie World in a Fun-Filled Halloween Costume: 'Let's Go Party'
Jack Osbourne baby
Jack Osbourne Shares Adorable Photo with Baby Daughter Maple — and They're Making the Same Face!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjWFPBmPW2n/; kyliejenner's profile picture; kyliejenner; Verified; home 🦋🦋; 1h
Every Photo Kylie Jenner Has Shared of Her Baby Boy
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie