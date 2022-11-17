Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Daughter Royce Getting in 'Grandma Time' with Her Mom

Rebel Wilson is sharing a special moment in her little girl's life.

The new mom, 42, posted a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday of baby daughter Royce Lillian spending quality time with her mom, Sue Bownds.

"Grandma time," Wilsonn captioned the shot, which shows Bownds smiling widely as she holds baby Royce in her arms. The actress covers Royce's face with a heart emoji sticker in the post.

Wilson — who announced her relationship with partner Ramona Argruma in June — shared news of her daughter's birth earlier this month.

Alex Goodlett/Getty for Operation Smile

Wilson's mom gets partial credit when it comes to the little girl's moniker, with The Almond and The Seahorse star having previously told PEOPLE that her daughter's full name, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, is tied to her own name.

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," Wilson said.

Of Royce's middle names, Wilson explained: "Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen."

rebel wilson/instagram (2)

The Pitch Perfect alum shared clips of herself performing various motherhood duties last weekend, including the assembly of some baby products for the infant.

"OK and 20 minutes later, tada!" she began in the first video before giving her 11.3 million Instagram followers a look at the 4moms baby swing she had put together for her daughter.

"Did it, yup. Crushing momhood," Wilson said.

In the next clip, Wilson revealed another box from the same brand, noting, "OK, now we've got a bassinet to assemble. So, yeah!"