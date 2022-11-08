Rebel Wilson Opens Up About the Special Meaning Behind Baby Daughter Royce's Name

Rebel Wilson tells PEOPLE the inspiration behind each of daughter Royce's names

By Liz McNeil
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on November 8, 2022 07:37 PM
Rebel Wilson
Photo: rebel wilson/instagram (2)

Rebel Wilson is already creating special bonds between herself and her baby girl.

On Tuesday, The Almond and The Seahorse actress revealed that she is a mom after welcoming daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate. Speaking with PEOPLE, the new mom later shared that her daughter's full name is Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The other R moniker in the 42-year-old's life belongs to girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who planned the Pitch Perfect alum's beautiful baby shower.

Of Royce's middle names, Wilson explains, "Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen."

https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en
rebel wilson/Instagram

The Australian actress also shares that holding her baby girl for the first time was "overwhelming and exciting," adding: "My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, 'Wow, this is such a precious miracle.'"

In her post announcing Royce's birth, the Senior Year actress noted that she is "forever grateful to everyone who has been involved," adding that the process "has been years in the making."

"Particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," the new mom wrote. "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

Rebel Wilson a s “Sarah” in Celyn Jones’ and Tom Stern’s THE ALMOND AND THE SEAHORSE.
Courtesy of IFC Films

Also on Tuesday, Wilson opened up about her role in the IFC Films flick The Almond and The Seahorse, reflecting on her return to serious roles.

"When I started acting over two decades ago, I started as a serious actress," Wilson tells PEOPLE. "So I really wanted to be the next Dame Judi Dench and was performing on stage doing classics like Shakespeare and Marlowe."

"It was only in 2003 when I won a scholarship from Nicole Kidman that I got to 'specialize' in comedy and went to comedy school in New York," she says.

Wilson explains that her character in the film, Sarah, "really wants a baby and struggles with the decision to stay with her husband" because her "desire to become a mother is so strong," which resonated with the actress, who was amidst her fertility journey during filming.

The Almond and the Seahorse will be available in select theaters and to stream on Apple TV and on Prime Video Dec. 16.

