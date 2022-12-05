Rebel Wilson Jokes Newborn Daughter Royce Is a 'Poopy Princess'

If 2020 was Rebel Wilson's "Year of Health," then 2022 might go down as the star's "Year of Surprises."

The actress, 42, recently became a new mom to daughter Royce Lillian, born via surrogate, and fell in love with jewelry designer Ramona Agruma.

Over a recent Zoom chat, Wilson, now starring in The Almond and the Seahorse, her first dramatic role, shared some of the discoveries that have come with motherhood. "I want to spend as much time with her as humanly possible," Wilson tells PEOPLE. "I love cuddling her. I'm obsessed with her already. She's just the cutest."

The biggest surprise, she says "is the love you feel for this little baby. Before, I was always multitasking. On my phone. Watching TV. Doing all these things at the same time. Now I just sit there on the couch staring at her for hours."

The other observations have been a bit more … mundane for the Pitch Perfect actress. "The other thing is how much she poops," she says with a laugh. "Very surprising for one little baby. I was like, 'How does she do it?' Oh my God. I call her a poopy princess."

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

As a new mom, she says, "I have such a respect for all the mums out there. I saw what my mum did and how hard it was for her at times. Being a single mother. The other day, I was like, 'Do I put on makeup, or do I have breakfast?' Those are my you options because I don't have time for both!"

In the end, she chose breakfast. "I rock up to my meeting looking feral but whatever," she adds with a laugh.

Some priorities have changed, as she notes, "I don't wash my hair until every five days right now."

Rebel Wilson Instagram

Wilson, who has been open about her polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and her fertility struggles in recent years, hopes her story can help others.

"It was years in the making to make little Roycie. It's an emotional rollercoaster because I have a biological clock that's ticking and then you go through the process and there's no guarantee that it's going to work out," Wilson says. "Some days, you get a good phone call from the doctor and other days, it was terrible news."

"I really relate to women who are going through it, and especially women like me who have prioritized their career and are now wanting a family," she continues. "My advice to young women out there is if you want to harvest your eggs and freeze your eggs, the earlier you do it, the better. If that's an option to you, it just gives you options as a woman."

And as she marvels at her beautiful daughter, "it's a happy ending for me," she says. "I have a lovely child and to me, she is a real miracle."