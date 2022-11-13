Rebel Wilson Gives Update After First Week of Motherhood, Says Daughter is 'Doing so Amazing'

Wilson says over the past week she’s learned how to change diapers and feed the baby

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 13, 2022 05:31 PM
Rebel Wilson
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty; Rebel Wilson/instagram

Rebel Wilson is slowly getting the hang of parenting.

The Australian actress and new mother, 42, updated her Instagram followers on how things are going with her newborn daughter Royce Lillian after she announced her birth via surrogate last week.

"One week of motherhood is done," Wilson said in the nearly one-minute clip. "It's been a total life change."

Wilson said she's been learning a lot of new things about motherhood over the past week, including how to change diapers and feed the baby, as well as how to assemble baby items. In an earlier story, Wilson — who was wearing a simple black top with her hair tied back and a sun hat — shared the swing she put together for baby Royce.

She joked, "Yeah, I'm not looking my most glamorous guys."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/rebelwilson/2970146131515924730/?hl=en. Rebel Wilson/Instagram
Rebel Wilson/Instagram

The Pitch Perfect star also thanked fans for "all the love" they have given to her daughter and even gave some insight into how Royce has been as a newborn infant.

"She's a little tiny thing, but she's doing so amazing and is healthy and awesome and such a chill baby, actually. So, it's actually been cool to get to know her," she added.

Wilson admitted that she's had some help taking care of the newborn from her "amazing partner" Ramona Argruma and late-night talk show host James Corden, who recommended a nanny to her.

The Almond and The Seahorse actress shared with PEOPLE last week that it was "overwhelming and exciting" being able to hold her baby for the first time.

She said, "My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, 'Wow, this is such a precious miracle.'"

Wilson also shared her daughter's full name, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, and the significance behind it.

She noted that she not only wanted to choose a name starting with the letter "R," but also wanted to choose middle names with a special meaning.

"Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen," she explained.

Wilson has been candid in the past about wanting to have a child. In 2019, she told PEOPLE that she "would love to have a family," but would have to just go for it by herself "because of the biological clock." In her post announcing Royce's birth, she wrote that the whole process "has been years in the making."

