Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend Ramona Arguma Says Parenting Baby Girl with Actress Is 'Life Changing'

Ramona Agruma is opening up about parenting with girlfriend Rebel Wilson.

Speaking with Australia's The Morning Show, Agruma said the experience of parenting baby Royce Lillian with Wilson has been "life-changing" for the two. Wilson — who announced her relationship with Argruma in June — first shared news of her daughter's birth earlier this month.

"It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself, priorities change," said Agruma. "When you think, 'Aw, I wish I would go have a massage' or something, instead you're like, 'No, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'"

Asked about how they're tackling motherhood so far, Agruma noted, "You don't know what it's going to be like until you're actually in that situation."

"It's been amazing, it's truly life-changing, but in a good way," she added.

Agruma planned a baby shower for her partner with a group of close friends, with Wilson telling PEOPLE her girlfriend "went above and beyond to make it a special day."

"It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world," Wilson added, while praising Agruma for being "so amazing and such a great partner."

The new mom shared photos to her Instagram Story of the baby shower, which was decorated with pink pastels and silver colors, complementing Wilson's light pink dress and matching pointed-toe flats. Guests were served pastries like donuts and cupcakes.

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson. Rebel Wilson/Instagram

The Pitch Perfect star recently thanked fans for "all the love" they have given to her daughter and even gave some insight into how Royce has been as a newborn.

"She's a little tiny thing, but she's doing so amazing and is healthy and awesome and such a chill baby, actually. So, it's actually been cool to get to know her," Wilson said.

The actress admitted that she's had some help taking care of the newborn from her "amazing partner," as well as late-night talk show host James Corden, who recommended a nanny to her.