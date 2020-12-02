The actress recently announced she had accomplished her end-of-year goal of getting down to roughly 165 lbs.

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About 'Freezing My Eggs' Before Weight Loss Journey: 'I Was Thinking About Fertility'

Rebel Wilson is looking back at her weight loss journey after making some major changes in her lifestyle.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, revealed in an Instagram Live session on Tuesday that one of the reasons she decided to embark on a "Year of Health" was that she had been "thinking about fertility."

Wilson said she began to focus on her health when she had a feeling that she "wasn't gonna maybe work that much this year."

"I knew I was going to have a bit more time," she recalled. "I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it."

"I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy,' " Wilson shared. "And how I started is [that] I did go to a professional place to do a detox."

The actress booked a stay at Austria's VivaMayr, a wellness center that helps clients reduce their sugar and gluten intake and focus on whole foods with high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt.

According to Wilson, she "started to feel a lot better" following the trip and decided to change her eating and exercising habits for 2020.

"I wrote a little letter to myself about how I'm really gonna give it my all this year, and then I did," she said.

Wilson recently announced she had accomplished her end-of-year goal of getting down to about 165 lbs.

During her Instagram Live on Tuesday, Wilson said she's lost "lost about 28 kilos," roughly 61 lbs., since changing her lifestyle.

"Am I glad that I did it? Yeah," she said. "The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight in there because I needed some tangible thing."

"I'm really glad I did it because I think it was time," she continued, saying she had been "overweight for about 20 years" before dedicating her year to focus on her well-being. "What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life."

Earlier this year, Wilson opened up to PEOPLE about her journey, saying, "It's about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person."

“I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough," she said. "And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love."