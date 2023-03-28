Rebel Wilson Enjoys Daughter Royce's 'First Ever Swim in the Ocean' in Matching Pink Looks

Rebel Wilson just enjoyed a special first with her baby girl.

In a serene scene shared on Instagram Tuesday, the new mom, 43, goes for a dip in the ocean with daughter Royce Lillian, 4 months.

"Roycie's first ever swim in the ocean 💙," she captioned the shot, where mom and daughter both wear neon pink swimwear. Wilson's look is completed with a pink Alo visor, while Royce wears a white bucket hat.

Wilson shares her little girl with fiancée Ramona Agruma, who she got engaged to at Disneyland late last month.

Disney holds a special meaning for the couple who first went public with their relationship in June 2022.

When the pair announced their relationship on Instagram, Wilson shared a selfie of the two together with a caption that read, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."

Rebel Wilson/instagram

Appearing on The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch last month, Wilson said a "bit of a miracle happened" for her to have her baby girl.

"I really do think it's a bit of a miracle it happened. I'd been through quite a bit on the fertility journey for a few years but I was like, 'Wow.' Now I look at it and I have a family, I have an instant family kind of thing and little Roycey is amazing, she is such a little angel," she said.

And Wilson, who welcomed her baby girl via surrogate in November 2022, thinks her daughter could be following in her performing footsteps.

"She's so cute. She's smiling, it's her new trick, and she makes noises. I really think she's going to be a singer or something," she said. "I played her the Pitch Perfect soundtrack and she loves it. I'm already making jokes that I'm going to put her on some Nickelodeon show."