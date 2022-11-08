All About Rebel Wilson's Daughter, Royce Lillian

Rebel Wilson has welcomed a baby girl!

The Pitch Perfect alum announced the exciting news on Nov. 7, sharing a precious photo of her newborn.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" the actress, who is dating fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma, wrote in the post.

The happy news comes after Wilson opened up to PEOPLE in May about her journey to motherhood, which began several years ago with a trip to a fertility doctor in 2019 to look into harvesting her eggs.

"He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier,' " she told PEOPLE. "I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs; that really inspired me to get healthier."

Rebel Wilson/instagram (2)

​​The actress, who also has polycystic ovary syndrome (which can also affect fertility), embarked on a "year of health" in 2020 and eventually lost over 80 lbs. "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight," she said. "It was just being the healthiest version of myself."

From her meaningful name to details surrounding her birth, here's everything to know about Wilson's daughter.

Royce's name has meaning

Wilson told PEOPLE that her daughter's full name is Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, explaining the meaning behind each of her names. "I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," she shared. "Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen."

In her Instagram post, she also teased her sweet nickname for her newborn, writing, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗"

She was born via surrogate

In her birth announcement, Wilson also revealed that Royce was born via surrogate. Though she didn't share additional details, she did give the surrogate a heartfelt shoutout, writing, "Thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

rebel wilson/Instagram

Rebel's girlfriend threw her a baby shower

Shortly after announcing that she welcomed her first child, Wilson revealed to PEOPLE that her girlfriend Agruma planned her baby shower with a group of close friends, and she "went above and beyond to make it a special day."

"It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world," Wilson added, while praising Agruma for being "so amazing and such a great partner."

Her birth was "years in the making"

In her cover story with PEOPLE, Wilson revealed that she had been working with fertility doctors since 2019. "I would love to have a family. I'm just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock," she said at the time. "If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens."

In her Instagram post from November 2022, Wilson added that Royce's birth "has been years in the making" as she thanked her loved ones for their support.