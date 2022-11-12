Celebrity Parents Rebel Wilson Celebrates Assembling Baby Swing for Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Crushing Momhood' After announcing this week that she welcomed her first child, Rebel Wilson gave a glimpse at motherhood while she assembled some baby products for daughter Royce Lillian By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 12, 2022 06:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage Rebel Wilson is putting in the work as a new mom. On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect alum, 42, shared clips of herself performing some motherhood duties, including the assembly some baby products for her daughter Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate this week. "Okay and 20 minutes later, tada!" she began in the first video before giving her 11.3 million Instagram followers a look at the 4moms baby swing she had put together for her infant. Rebel Wilson Says It Was 'Devastating' After Finding Out She Had No Viable Embryos "Did it, yup. Crushing momhood," Wilson said. In the next clip, Wilson revealed another box from the same brand, noting, "OK, now we've got a bassinet to assemble. So, yeah!" Rebel Wilson/Instagram On Monday, The Almond and The Seahorse star announced the birth of her first child on Instagram. The new mom later told PEOPLE that her daughter's full name is Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson. "I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," Wilson said. Another "R" moniker belongs to the Wilson's girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who planned Wilson's baby shower. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Of Royce's middle names, Wilson explained: "Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen." RELATED: Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle' The Australian actress also shared that holding her baby girl for the first time was "overwhelming and exciting," explaining, "My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, 'Wow, this is such a precious miracle.'" In the post announcing Royce's birth, the Senior Year actress noted that she is "forever grateful to everyone who has been involved," adding that the process "has been years in the making." "Particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," Wilson wrote. "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"