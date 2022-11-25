Celebrity Parents Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian Rebel Wilson and partner Ramona Agruma announced the birth of their first child earlier this month By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 12:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Rebel Wilson Instagram Rebel Wilson is enjoying her first holiday season as a mom! On Thursday, The Almond and the Seahorse actress and partner Ramona Agruma posted their first Thanksgiving photo with newborn daughter Royce Lillian. The two new parents looked happy and relaxed as they held the newborn, who was dressed in all pink. In a cute twist, the pair added a turkey emoji to cover Royce's face, which the couple has chosen to keep private. Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Wilson, 42, announced that she welcomed her first child via surrogate earlier this month. Agruma, who founded the sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon, has since opened up about the "truly life-changing" experience of raising a baby girl with Wilson as she appeared last week on Australia's The Morning Show. Rebel Wilson Opens Up About the Special Meaning Behind Baby Daughter Royce's Name Rebel Wilson/Instagram Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Take Out Daughter Royce Lillian for 'Baby's First Adventure' "It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself, priorities change," said Agruma. "When you think, 'Aw, I wish I would go have a massage' or something, instead you're like, 'No, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In an Instagram Story shared two weeks ago, Wilson updated her fans on her early experiences with being a mom. "One week of motherhood is done," Wilson said in the nearly one-minute clip. "It's been a total life change." All About Rebel Wilson's Daughter, Royce Lillian Rebel Wilson/instagram Rebel Wilson Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Daughter Royce Getting in 'Grandma Time' with Her Mom Wilson added that she's been learning a lot of new things about motherhood too, including how to change diapers and feed a newborn, as well as how to assemble baby items. In an earlier story, Wilson — who was wearing a simple black top with her hair tied back and a sun hat — shared the swing she put together for baby Royce. "Yeah, I'm not looking my most glamorous guys," she joked.