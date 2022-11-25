Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian

Rebel Wilson and partner Ramona Agruma announced the birth of their first child earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 12:28 PM
Photo: Rebel Wilson Instagram

Rebel Wilson is enjoying her first holiday season as a mom!

On Thursday, The Almond and the Seahorse actress and partner Ramona Agruma posted their first Thanksgiving photo with newborn daughter Royce Lillian.

The two new parents looked happy and relaxed as they held the newborn, who was dressed in all pink. In a cute twist, the pair added a turkey emoji to cover Royce's face, which the couple has chosen to keep private.

Wilson, 42, announced that she welcomed her first child via surrogate earlier this month.

Agruma, who founded the sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon, has since opened up about the "truly life-changing" experience of raising a baby girl with Wilson as she appeared last week on Australia's The Morning Show.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/rebelwilson/?hl=en.
Rebel Wilson/Instagram

"It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself, priorities change," said Agruma. "When you think, 'Aw, I wish I would go have a massage' or something, instead you're like, 'No, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'"

In an Instagram Story shared two weeks ago, Wilson updated her fans on her early experiences with being a mom.

"One week of motherhood is done," Wilson said in the nearly one-minute clip. "It's been a total life change."

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson/instagram

Wilson added that she's been learning a lot of new things about motherhood too, including how to change diapers and feed a newborn, as well as how to assemble baby items.

In an earlier story, Wilson — who was wearing a simple black top with her hair tied back and a sun hat — shared the swing she put together for baby Royce.

"Yeah, I'm not looking my most glamorous guys," she joked.

