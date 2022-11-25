Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Daughter Royce Lillian

Rebel Wilson is enjoying her first holiday season as a mom!

On Thursday, The Almond and the Seahorse actress and partner Ramona Agruma posted their first Thanksgiving photo with newborn daughter Royce Lillian.

The two new parents looked happy and relaxed as they held the newborn, who was dressed in all pink. In a cute twist, the pair added a turkey emoji to cover Royce's face, which the couple has chosen to keep private.

Wilson, 42, announced that she welcomed her first child via surrogate earlier this month.

Agruma, who founded the sustainable fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon, has since opened up about the "truly life-changing" experience of raising a baby girl with Wilson as she appeared last week on Australia's The Morning Show.

"It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself, priorities change," said Agruma. "When you think, 'Aw, I wish I would go have a massage' or something, instead you're like, 'No, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'"

In an Instagram Story shared two weeks ago, Wilson updated her fans on her early experiences with being a mom.

"One week of motherhood is done," Wilson said in the nearly one-minute clip. "It's been a total life change."

Wilson added that she's been learning a lot of new things about motherhood too, including how to change diapers and feed a newborn, as well as how to assemble baby items.

In an earlier story, Wilson — who was wearing a simple black top with her hair tied back and a sun hat — shared the swing she put together for baby Royce.

"Yeah, I'm not looking my most glamorous guys," she joked.