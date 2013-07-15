Rebecca Romijn Reveals the Real Reason Her Twins Love Airports

"They love visiting airport bathrooms, which we all have to do together - three people in a bathroom is no joke," Romijn, 40, tells PEOPLE. "They love going on the airplane so that's all they really care about."

With mom away, Rebecca Romijn‘s twins get plenty of time to play — in the airport bathrooms.

As the actress spends her time on location in Vancouver for King and Maxwell, husband Jerry O’Connell has been busy bringing the couple’s 4½-year-old daughters back and forth from Los Angeles to the Canadian locale.

Fortunately, Charlie and Dolly have found that arriving to their final destination is only half the fun.

“They love visiting airport bathrooms, which we all have to do together — three people in a bathroom is no joke,” Romijn, 40, tells PEOPLE.

“They love going on the airplane so that’s all they really care about.”



But while Charlie and Dolly have become champion fliers, keeping quiet on Romijn’s set doesn’t resonate well with the pair. “Everybody else thinks it’s hilarious and adorable when they visit. It just stresses the parents out relentlessly so they don’t come to set that often,” she says.

Getting the girls used to globetrotting with their actor parents is a priority for the couple as Romijn and O’Connell continue to pursue their onscreen careers. “We figure that if we’re going to be doing this for awhile, we may as well break them in while they’re young,” she says. “They seem to be adapting pretty well to the whole thing.”

Eventually, however, time spent perusing public restrooms will become few and far between when the twins trade in their travels for school books. “They’re going to start kindergarten soon [and] once they’re in real school I guess we’re going to have to pick a spot and stay there, but for now it’s working out,” Romijn says.

With funnyman O’Connell for a father, both girls have naturally inherited a “great sense of humor.” But it’s her daughter Charlie’s curious questions that have Romijn switching from a smile to a straight face.

“A couple of years ago [she started asking], ‘Mom, are you happy?’ — like 50 times a day — which is such a crazy question to get 50 times a day,” she says.

“Depending on how your day is going you answer that question a little bit differently to the point where you’re like, ‘Stop asking me that! That’s a totally annoying question!’ If you have anything on your face besides a smile, they want to make sure you’re okay.”

More recently, the tenacious twins have taken a turn with their slew of inquiries. “Now they ask me if I’m old and they ask Jerry — especially when he’s not wearing a shirt — if he’s strong,” Romijn says.