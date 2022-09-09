Rebecca Romijn Explains Why Twin Daughters, 13, Are Getting Their Friends into 'Star Trek'

Rebecca Romijn has some budding Trekkies on her hands!

Speaking with PEOPLE at the annual Star Trek Day event in Los Angeles on Thursday, the actress revealed that her two daughters with husband Jerry O'Connell — 13-year-old twins Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose — have found their own reason to get into Star Trek.

"They're down with it ever since they found out Paul Wesley is a part of it," Romijn, 49, admitted.

"My girls are 13, so they were like, 'Did you say Paul Wesley? Oh, we're on board. We are 100% board,'" she continued. "And now I've been indoctrinating a lot of 11-year-old girls."

Romijn went on to share some of the questions she's been fielding from her teen daughters' friends. "All these 11-year-old girls are coming out of the woodwork going, 'Is Paul Wesley a part of your team now?'"

"I'm like, 'Maybe. Maybe not,' " she added, saying, "It's bringing them all out in droves."

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

At last year's event, the Star Trek fan couple, who are now separately regular cast members of two streaming series in the venerable sci-fi franchise, quietly hoped their shared Trek fandom would filter down to their daughters.

"It's been an education for them, for sure," admitted Romijn. "Because as soon as we launched into Strange New Worlds, we had the original series on every single night. And so yes, the girls had been sitting there watching it with us and getting to know what's what, and who's who, and yeah, they're fans now."

"They're very excited about Spock!" Romijn said, noting her daughters' particular interest in her co-star Ethan Peck, who plays the role of a young Mr. Spock, the iconic Vulcan character originated by Leonard Nimoy. "They love them some Ethan Peck, that's for sure!"

Speaking with PEOPLE in late 2020, O'Connell opened up about his experience as a girl dad during the pandemic.

"Normally, this is the age — I know, because I'm sort of experiencing it — where they want me to drop them off at school two blocks away so their friends don't see me," O'Connell said at the time. "They want to be dropped off at the mall and hang out there for four hours, but they don't want their friends to see me when I pick them up."

For the father of two, being a girl dad — and being the only man in his home (besides his male dogs and male cat) — has been an experience unlike any other. "It is interesting being the father of girls. I never had sisters so it is a little different," O'Connell said.