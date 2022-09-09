Rebecca Romijn Explains Why Twin Daughters, 13, Are Getting Their Friends into 'Star Trek'

Rebecca Romijn says the teen girls are impressed, but not because of the sci-fi franchise itself

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Scott Huver
Published on September 9, 2022 05:27 PM
Rebecca Romijn, Charlie and Dolly
Photo: Rebecca Romijn/Instagram

Rebecca Romijn has some budding Trekkies on her hands!

Speaking with PEOPLE at the annual Star Trek Day event in Los Angeles on Thursday, the actress revealed that her two daughters with husband Jerry O'Connell — 13-year-old twins Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose — have found their own reason to get into Star Trek.

"They're down with it ever since they found out Paul Wesley is a part of it," Romijn, 49, admitted.

"My girls are 13, so they were like, 'Did you say Paul Wesley? Oh, we're on board. We are 100% board,'" she continued. "And now I've been indoctrinating a lot of 11-year-old girls."

Romijn went on to share some of the questions she's been fielding from her teen daughters' friends. "All these 11-year-old girls are coming out of the woodwork going, 'Is Paul Wesley a part of your team now?'"

"I'm like, 'Maybe. Maybe not,' " she added, saying, "It's bringing them all out in droves."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn attend 'Carter' photocall at Hotel Urso on November 07, 2019 in Madrid, Spain
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

At last year's event, the Star Trek fan couple, who are now separately regular cast members of two streaming series in the venerable sci-fi franchise, quietly hoped their shared Trek fandom would filter down to their daughters.

"It's been an education for them, for sure," admitted Romijn. "Because as soon as we launched into Strange New Worlds, we had the original series on every single night. And so yes, the girls had been sitting there watching it with us and getting to know what's what, and who's who, and yeah, they're fans now."

"They're very excited about Spock!" Romijn said, noting her daughters' particular interest in her co-star Ethan Peck, who plays the role of a young Mr. Spock, the iconic Vulcan character originated by Leonard Nimoy. "They love them some Ethan Peck, that's for sure!"

Speaking with PEOPLE in late 2020, O'Connell opened up about his experience as a girl dad during the pandemic.

"Normally, this is the age — I know, because I'm sort of experiencing it — where they want me to drop them off at school two blocks away so their friends don't see me," O'Connell said at the time. "They want to be dropped off at the mall and hang out there for four hours, but they don't want their friends to see me when I pick them up."

For the father of two, being a girl dad — and being the only man in his home (besides his male dogs and male cat) — has been an experience unlike any other. "It is interesting being the father of girls. I never had sisters so it is a little different," O'Connell said.

Related Articles
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell
How Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell Are Making Their Kids 'Star Trek' Fans
Tori Spelling on coparenting and migraines courtesy tori spelling
Tori Spelling Reveals One of Her Kids Faced Bullying on First Day of School: 'I'm Here for Them'
Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder attend Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon Pre-US Open Kick Off Event
Castmates Who Found Lifelong Friendships On Set
Denise Richards attends American Humane's 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 29, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Denise Richards Admits to 'Covering' for Charlie Sheen with Daughters When They Were Younger
Rebecca Romijn-Stamos & John Stamos during Harper's Bazaar Dinner to Celebrate Who's Who in Bazaar's July Issue at Mr. Chow's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Rebecca Romijn Talks Fond Memories of Ex-Husband John Stamos: 'A Lot of Things About Him I Miss'
Tegan & Sara Come of Age in First Teaser for 'High School' Series, Based on Their Memoir
Tegan and Sara Come of Age in First Teaser for 'High School' Series Adaptation of Their Memoir
Blue Origin
William Shatner's Fascinating Life, from 'Star Trek' Icon to Real-Life Astronaut
Bart Johnson and Robyn Lively
Robyn Lively Had 'the Best Time' Working with Husband Bart Johnson on 'Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters'
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways. (Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Denies 'Any Competition' with Rachel Recchia Despite 'Insecure Moments'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their children Sasha and Tristan attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Everything to Know About Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Kids
(L-r) Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Brian Bowen Smith
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' 's Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on 'Nice' Fan Reactions to S'tar Wars' Prequels
Jerry O'Connell
Jerry O'Connell Says He's Happily 'Getting a Free Extra Year' with His Twins, 11, During Quarantine
Wil Wheaton Reveals He Considered Suicide as a Teen but ‘Didn’t Know How’
Wil Wheaton Reveals He Considered Suicide as a Teen but 'Didn't Know How': 'I Am a Survivor'
jennifer hudson
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's Twins, 12, Are All Smiles on Their First Day of 7th Grade
Jerry O'Connell - Kourtney Kardashian
Jerry O'Connell Recalls Running into Kourtney Kardashian — and Not Being a Fan of Her Parking Job