Rebecca Romijn: 'The World Was Made for Pairs'

Making good on earlier statements by husband Jerry O’Connell , mom-of-two Rebecca Romijn confirms to E! that the shop is — indeed — closed! “I’m pretty sure that this is it,” the 36-year-old star of Eastwick says in a new interview. “We feel like the world was made for pairs.”

“Four feels like the perfect number. Also, we’re not interested in overpopulating this world…So we feel like we don’t want to leave more than we are when we leave this planet.”

Signing on to the show — debuting Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. on ABC — was something Rebecca initially had no intention of doing, but the project proved too good to pass up. “I had put it out there that I just wanted to be a mom for six months and not even think about work at all,” she explains. “I told the powers-that-be if anything came across their desks that I’d be devastated if I missed out on it, to make sure that I knew about it.”