Rebecca Romijn: 'The World Was Made for Pairs'
|
Making good on earlier statements by husband Jerry O’Connell, mom-of-two Rebecca Romijn confirms to E! that the shop is — indeed — closed! “I’m pretty sure that this is it,” the 36-year-old star of Eastwick says in a new interview. “We feel like the world was made for pairs.”
Signing on to the show — debuting Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. on ABC — was something Rebecca initially had no intention of doing, but the project proved too good to pass up. “I had put it out there that I just wanted to be a mom for six months and not even think about work at all,” she explains. “I told the powers-that-be if anything came across their desks that I’d be devastated if I missed out on it, to make sure that I knew about it.”
When the pilot was shot Rebecca was still nursing twins Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, 8 months, and she concedes that the long days on set wreak havoc with her emotions. “Mother’s guilt is no joke,” she notes.
Source: E!
— Missy