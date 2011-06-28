Rebecca Romijn Says Twins Are 'Wired Differently'

"They're just totally wired differently," she told PEOPLE Saturday at Las Vegas's Nikki Beach. "It's like a science experiment."

Rebecca Romijn‘s twin girls Dolly and Charlie shared the same womb, but that’s about where the similarities end.

“They’re just totally wired differently,” she told PEOPLE Saturday at Las Vegas’s Nikki Beach. “It’s like a science experiment.”

Of their 2½-year-old daughters, one is a “daredevil,” while the other is a bit more docile. This summer, the goal is to get them both swimming lessons.

“The daredevil has a tendency to just jump in a pool and it really freaks us out as parents,” husband Jerry O’Connell says.



Becoming a dad has actually made O’Connell, 37, apologize to his own mother.

“Any sort of neurosis I had I used to blame my parents,” he explains. “In actuality when you have kids you realize we’re all just wired differently.”

The couple had a bit of a date night in Las Vegas sans children, celebrating the eighth anniversary of VEGAS, whose cover Romijn currently graces. Sin City actually has special meaning for them — they met at the Hard Rock Hotel pool in 2004.

“I tried to get in her eye line,” O’Connell joked of the fateful meeting with his wife, whom he wed in 2007.

“I did everything. I was flexing as hard as I could but a man can only hold his breath for so long. I was working it for a half hour, standing in the hot sun and finally Rebecca beckoned me over and I ran in.”

Romijn, 38, adds, “I’m not gonna lie, it was a bold move on my part because I was there with a date!”