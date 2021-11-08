Rebecca Romijn celebrated her birthday at a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas with her family

Rebecca Romijn Shares Rare Family Photo from Concert with Jerry O'Connell and Their Twin Girls

Rebecca Romijn rang in her special day with her family by her side.

On Sunday, the actress shared a rare family photo with her husband Jerry O'Connell and their 12-year-old daughters Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose from her 49th birthday celebration over the weekend.

The family of four snapped a photo at a Rolling Stones concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In the picture, each family member wears a different Rolling Stones t-shirt.

"Rock n Roll bday with @therollingstones Thanks for the bday love everybody!" she captioned the photo.

Last month, Romijn shared a sweet photo with her two girls, which she said was taken by her husband O'Connell, 47.

In the shot, the mom of two is sandwiched between her daughters as the trio smiles on the sidewalk together.

"Sunday supper with the fam 📸 @mrjerryoc," she wrote.

In August, Romijn commemorated her daughters' first day of school by sharing a photo of them ready to head off to seventh grade.

The image, which was posted to the X-Men actress' Instagram, showed the tweens happily smiling as they stood on a set of stone steps outside of their home. Charlie rocked a green cardigan, denim shorts and crisp white shoes, while her sister Dolly opted for a tie-dye hoodie, matching top and hot-pink Converse sneakers.

Both twins had their protective face masks pulled down for the picture, which Romijn noted in the caption of her post.