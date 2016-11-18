"I'm not as available to them when I'm in production as I am the rest of the year," says Rebecca Romijn

The Librarians' Rebecca Romijn on Balancing Motherhood and Filming: 'A Mother's Guilt Is No Joke'

Any mom deals with guilt when they’re away from their children — even celeb moms like Rebecca Romijn.

“It’s hard. A mother’s guilt is no joke,” the mother of two, 44, says in the current issue of PEOPLE. “It’s a little bit of a balance. I’m not as available to them when I’m in production as I am the rest of the year.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But even though her hit TNT drama The Librarians films in Portland, Oregon, and her family is based in Southern California, Romijn — who has 7-year-old twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, with husband Jerry O’Connell — considers herself lucky that the show shoots during the summer months.

“They usually come up with me for half the summer and then go to their grandparents and the camp that Jerry went to as a kid,” she says.

Image zoom

But because her work often keeps her from her daughters, Romijn says she chooses her projects carefully.

“If it’s something that’s going to take me away from my daughters for a few months, I want them to be able to see what I’ve been making,” she says.

Romijn says her daughters “love” The Librarians and she’s glad she can play a character that is a role model for them.

RELATED VIDEO: Why is Rebecca Romijn Obsessed With Dolly Parton?!

“It’s great playing a strong female character who can be a role model for them,” says the actress. “That’s important to me.”

Season 3 of The Librarians premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.