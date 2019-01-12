Duck Dynasty Alum Rebecca Robertson Loflin and Husband John Reed Welcome a Baby Boy

Welcome to the world, Zane Israel Loflin!

Duck Dynasty alum Rebecca Robertson Loflin and husband John Reed Loflin have welcomed their first child together — a baby boy.

Zane arrived on Friday, Jan. 11. “The most miracle day,” Rebecca, 30, captioned a sweet shot from the hospital.

In the Instagram photo, John can be seen resting his head on Rebecca as she gazes down at baby Zane sleeping on her chest.

John also shared the news on his own social media account. “ZANE ISRAEL LOFLIN 1/11/19,” John captioned a shot, which shows the newborn sleeping in an army green onesie and black-and-white striped baby beanie.

In addition, John shared some of Zane’s first moments on his Instagram Stories, including his weight and time of birth. Little Zane was born at 1:27 a.m., weighing 6 lbs 14 oz.

The couple married in December 2016 in front of family and friends in Mexico. She was walked down the aisle by her father, Willie, who is Duck Commander CEO and former star of the A&E reality series.

John Reed Lofflin/Instagram

Rebecca announced in July that she and John were expecting their first child, sharing a video of her husband’s reaction to seeing her pregnancy test and surprising him with a baby-sized denim jacket.

John looked shocked as he stared at the positive pregnancy test, asking his wife, “Are you pregnant? Are you serious? Are you serious? You’re pregnant?”

“We are having a human baby 🙌🏽👶🏻❤️ Baby bae coming Jan 2019,” Rebecca captioned the post.

Rebecca’s mother and fellow Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson couldn’t contain her joy about the news that she was going to be a grandmother. “What? Is this real? Oh my goodness, my heart is racing. What in the world? I can’t believe that,” she said in an Instagram video as she pointed to the pregnancy test.

With a little help from their dog Leauxla, the spouses learned they were expecting a little boy at a gender-reveal party in August.

“Its a … B.O.Y 💙 We were totally shocked when @leauxla popped out of the cake in all blue 😂,” Robertson Loflin captioned a series of images from the sweet bash.

Loflin later shared a video of the big reveal, writing, “2018- Im going to stay with the positive on this one. Yes … very big downs this past year for my family … But with that i’m having my first born Zane Loflin, I love my family and I am proud of everyone of you.”