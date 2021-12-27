Duck Dynasty's Rebecca Robertson Loflin Welcomes Baby No. 2, Daughter Holland: 'Christmas Miracle'

Rebecca Robertson Loflin's very special Christmas gift has arrived!

The Duck Dynasty star, 33, welcomed her second baby, daughter Holland Lo Loflin, with husband John Reed Loflin, on Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, she announced on Instagram over the weekend. The couple is already parents to son Zane Israel, 3 next month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hi world, Meet Holland Lo Loflin 💝 Our little Christmas miracle ✨," Rebecca captioned an adorable series of photos of the newborn.

On Sunday, the mom of two recounted her first Christmas celebration as a family of four, writing, "We didn't have our typical family photo in matching pajamas posing by the Christmas tree.

But we've had the most wonderful, whirlwind of a Christmas, to say the least."

"We are so grateful beyond measure as we received the most precious Christmas gift this year!" she continued. "Our baby girl 'surprised' us on Christmas Eve. 😳💝 I will share the story more soon, but for now, i will just be soaking up all the newborn smells and the sweetness of our complete family of 4. ❤️❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

rebecca-robertson-loflin rebecca-robertson-loflin-3 rebecca-robertson-loflin-4

Left: Credit: Rebecca Robertson Loflin Instagram Center: Credit: Rebecca Robertson Loflin Instagram Right: Credit: Rebecca Robertson Loflin Instagram

The couple announced the exciting news in July that they were expecting their "rainbow baby" on Christmas Day.

"Here comes the sun ☀️👶🏻🌈 so excited to announce our rainbow baby is due in December (to be exact, the due date is actually Christmas Day 🎅🏽)," Rebecca wrote in the caption. "It's been a very humbling journey for us since last October & a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks (will share more on that later) but through every obstacles we continue to see God's goodness through our little growing miracle! 🙌🏽"

"P.S. Thanks everyone who has sent us love, prayers & encouragements along the way. It really means the world to us ✨🤍," she added.

Over on his page, John wrote, "What's that? Newest Loflin addition due December 25th? Blessed and Excited! 🙏🏼" In the comment section, Rebecca added, "Still can't believe it 😍😍😍"

Rebecca, who was an exchange student from Taiwan before joining Korie and Willie Robertson's family as their foster child, revealed on Instagram in November 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage that October during her first trimester.

She said she debated whether to share the sad news, explaining that it would make her "heart ache every single time" someone asked when she was having another child and saw "baby announcements flooding my feed" on social media.

"I actually found out I was pregnant a while back, we were ecstatic because we had planned on growing our family for quite some time now," she wrote at the time. "We kept it a secret so we could surprise our family with this exciting news during the holidays. But when I woke up on October 29th that morning in a pool of blood I knew something was very wrong."